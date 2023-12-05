Verifiable Named to the 2023 CB Insights' Digital Health 50 List

"Our unique focus on empowering payer and provider teams with an end-to end platform to automate clinician credentialing and simplify network compliance is really resonating." Post this

-- How Verifiable is transforming healthcare workforce management:

The patient-provider relationship is at the heart of providing high-quality care. Onboarding new providers can take months due to lengthy verification and credentialing processes. With Verifiable's flexible platform - accessible via API, web or Salesforce application - healthcare providers can speed up the onboarding process by up to 78%, eliminating unnecessary manual work, start seeing patients sooner, and deliver high-quality care. Utilizing direct integrations with the DEA, NPDB, CAQH, and many more, Verifiable is integrated with more than 3,000 real-time sources, delivering results in seconds, all documented automatically according to NCQA standards.

"From bringing clinical trials to underserved populations to developing new drugs and therapies, this year's Digital Health 50 winners are transforming the future of healthcare," said Alex Lennox-Miller, CB Insights' Lead Healthcare Analyst. "Generative AI is continuing to gain traction in healthcare, with over thirty companies in this year's cohort offering AI-augmented solutions. We are excited to follow the meaningful impact, industry-leading innovations, and continued success of this year's winners."

-- About the 2023 CB Insights Digital Health 50 List:

Honorees are selected from a pool of over 10,000 companies, including applicants and nominees. Honorees are chosen using a variety of factors including CB Insights datasets — covering R&D activity, Mosaic scores, business relationships, software buyer transcripts, investor profiles, news sentiment analysis, competitive landscape, and team strength — along with criteria such as tech novelty, market potential, and impact on the industry. The 2023 cohort highlights companies across a broad range of categories including workforce management, virtual and hybrid care, women's health, clinical trial technology, care management and coordination, data management and interoperability, and more.

-- Quick facts about the 2023 Digital Health 50:

Equity funding and deals: Overall, the cohort has raised $3.2B+ over 145 equity deals since 2018. This includes nearly $1.5B over 41 deals in 2023 YTD.

over 41 deals in 2023 YTD. Unicorns: This year's list includes only 1 unicorn with a $1B+ valuation.

Global Reach: This year's winners represent 8 countries across the globe. Twenty-two percent are headquartered outside the US, including 3 from the United Kingdom , 2 from Israel , and 2 from Spain . Other countries represented include South Korea , Belgium , France , and Brazil .

About CB Insights:

CB Insights builds software that enables the world's best companies to discover, understand, and make technology decisions with confidence. By marrying data, expert insights, and work management tools, clients manage their end-to-end technology decision-making process on CB Insights. To learn more, please visit www.cbinsights.com

About Verifiable:

Verifiable is an API-first, provider-network management platform built to help healthcare provider and payer organizations speed up network operations, save costs, and streamline the provider experience. Verifiable's industry-leading provider data infrastructure connects to thousands of primary sources to deliver real-time provider verification and monitoring. By automating the credentialing process, providers benefit from78% faster turnaround times and millions of dollars in reclaimed revenue. Verifiable works with innovative healthcare providers and payer organizations like Humana, Lyra Health, Talkspace, Modern Health, Wheel, Grow Therapy, and many others. Verifiable is a proud Y-Combinator company whose investors include Craft Ventures, Highland Capital Partners, Tiger Global, The Altman Fund, Struck Capital, Liquid2 Ventures, 137 Ventures, Cooley and Soma Capital. Learn more at verifiable.com

