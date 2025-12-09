Verified Carbon Credits from Well Plugging Cut Liabilities in New Project from Sendero and BCarbon

"By linking quality P&A procedures with methane measurement, carbon credits can be generated. This allows smaller operators to close leaking wells, reduce liabilities, and return land to natural conditions," said David Stewart, President and Co-Founder of Sendero Energy Solutions. Post this

Independent operators across the U.S. manage portfolios of lower-production wells that demand heavy investment to maintain responsibly. The costs of plugging often delay well closure, leading to divestiture or idle wells that can create longer-term environmental impacts. Sendero Energy Solutions partnered with an operator to apply BCarbon's methodology, plug a leaking well, secure third-party validation, and issue carbon credits that will offset the cost of closure for the operator once the credits are sold.

"This project proves that operators of marginal wells have a practical option to avoid divesting these assets to less capable operators or idling the wells," said David Stewart, President and Co-Founder of Sendero Energy Solutions. "By linking quality P&A procedures with methane measurement, carbon credits can be generated. This allows smaller operators to close leaking wells, reduce liabilities, and return land to natural conditions."

Integrity, Permanence, and Land Reclamation

The project followed BCarbon's rigorous protocol, which requires clear evidence of methane emissions, a pre‑plugging project plan, and independent third‑party validation before any work begins. After the well was plugged, BCarbon oversaw a final project plan and post‑closure testing to confirm the site was permanently sealed and emissions-free.

"Every project we certify must meet high scientific credibility and transparency standards," said Guido Bertola, Technical Director at BCarbon. "This project reflects what our protocol is designed to deliver: verified methane reductions, transparent data, and co-benefits to the environment and the community. Our methodology is intended to function as a tool to responsibly manage wells that have been abandoned or orphaned, with the help of financial incentives."

A Model for Future Projects

This issuance highlights a replicable model that operators can use to meet their financial and environmental responsibilities. Instead of postponing costly well closures, operators can use credit revenues to act now, improving their balance sheets and reducing long-term risks. Carbon credits can directly support well plugging projects, giving operators a practical path to address liabilities, restore land, and deliver lasting methane reductions.

ABOUT SENDERO ENERGY SOLUTIONS

Sendero Energy Solutions partners with operators to solve their most pressing environmental and operational challenges. From emissions monitoring and compliance management to well plugging and site reclamation, Sendero delivers integrated solutions that reduce risk, ensure regulatory confidence, and unlock new opportunities like carbon credit generation. With expertise across the full lifecycle—from pre-development through operations and closure—Sendero combines oilfield know-how with advanced measurement and reporting to help operators responsibly manage assets and strengthen long-term resilience. https://senderoenergysolutions.com/

ABOUT BCARBON

BCarbon is a nonprofit carbon registry and climate research center with innovative protocols to meet today's environmental challenges, from well-plugging to reduce methane emissions to nature-based solutions that harness the power of forests, soils, and wetlands to improve carbon sequestration. Founded in 2020 out of Rice University's Baker Institute for Public Policy, BCarbon brings simplicity, reliability, and scale to the carbon credit market. Its measurement-focused, science-driven protocols help organizations reach net-zero goals, revitalize rural economies, and regenerate vital ecosystems. Backed by a global network of more than 800 stakeholders, BCarbon delivers pragmatic, high-integrity climate solutions grounded in research and real-world impact.

