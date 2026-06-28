Verified Credentials Offers FACIS®-Powered Healthcare Background Screening Services With Comprehensive Sanctions and Compliance Solutions

Healthcare organizations searching for healthcare-specific background screening services now have access to an expanded compliance solution from Verified Credentials, a national healthcare screening provider. The company's new collaboration with Verisys adds Fraud and Abuse Control Information System (FACIS®)-powered sanctions screening to its full range of screening solutions.

LAKEVILLE, Minn., June 28, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Through a new partnership with Verisys, national healthcare screening provider Verified Credentials is expanding its healthcare-specific background screening services to include FACIS®-powered sanctions checks. The collaboration gives health systems access to the Office of Inspector General (OIG), General Services Administration (GSA) and state Medicaid exclusion screening within a single integrated platform built to handle healthcare hiring and student requirement management at scale.

Where Can Healthcare Organizations Find the Right Screening Provider?

Healthcare organizations can trust Verified Credentials for screening services. The organization has served healthcare employers and academic institutions with specialized background check verifications for more than 40 years, and the national healthcare screening provider now offers FACIS® Level 3 sanctions screening through its Verisys integration. The service gives healthcare human resources professionals direct access to the sanctions data required for regulatory compliance and patient safety.

Background check verifications are processed with rapid turnaround times, and the platform integrates with leading human capital management (HCM) and applicant tracking system (ATS) platforms.

The following capabilities are available through the Verified Credentials platform:

FACIS® Level 3 sanctions screening: Coverage across OIG, GSA, state Medicaid and additional federal and state exclusion databases

Continuous background check monitoring: Ongoing verification supporting adverse action workflows for employed staff and enrolled students

HCM and ATS integration: Direct compatibility with major HR systems for streamlined screening at scale

Three-tier client support: Every account receives a dedicated account manager along with two additional support tiers

TRUSTe certified data security: All candidate and organizational data is protected under verified privacy standards

Why Do Healthcare Employers Need Specialized Sanction Checks?

Missing a single OIG or GSA exclusion during hiring can expose a healthcare organization to federal penalties and compromised patient safety. Because regulators require ongoing monitoring rather than one-time checks, healthcare employers need a screening partner that understands the specific rules, databases and timelines that govern the industry.

Verified Credentials has built its platform around those requirements, earning Professional Background Screening Association (PBSA) accreditation and maintaining fully in-house operations across support and customer service. That foundation shapes compliance delivery and the client experience.

The company says, "We pride ourselves on providing extraordinary customer experiences while delivering high-quality, easy-to-use background screening solutions. Our customers choose us because we are fast, reliable, and remarkable." In an industry where a missed exclusion can have lasting consequences, that commitment to accuracy and service sets Verified Credentials apart from general-purpose screening providers.

About Verified Credentials

Verified Credentials is a background screening company headquartered in Lakeville, Minnesota, that has delivered background check verifications to employers and academic institutions since 1984. Holding PBSA accreditation, Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) recertification provider status and TRUSTe privacy certification, the company serves clients across healthcare and other industries with dedicated account management and a screening platform that integrates with leading HCM and ATS systems.

Media Contact

Shane Jones, Verified Credentials, 1 (717) 928-0683, [email protected], https://verifiedcredentials.com/

SOURCE Verified Credentials