VeriSIM Life Announces Collaboration with Mayo Clinic to Accelerate New Drug Development

"This partnership is a significant step forward in advancing the next generation of therapies, driven by a shared commitment to innovation, patient care, and addressing the unmet needs of those suffering from challenging conditions," said Dr. Jo Varshney, Founder and CEO of VeriSIM Life. "I am excited to extend what was already a fruitful collaboration with Mayo Clinic."

The need for faster, more effective drug development has never been more pressing. In 2024, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved 22 new molecular entities (NMEs) and therapeutic biologics as of mid-July. Despite this progress, one-third of U.S. adults suffer from metabolic syndrome, placing a heavy burden on healthcare systems globally.

By utilizing VeriSIM Life's innovative AI-driven approach, which integrates biological, clinical, and chemical data, and Mayo Clinic's commitment to using advanced technologies like AI, this collaboration is set to push the boundaries of drug discovery and delivery.

This new agreement follows a successful collaboration initiated in 2022 between VeriSIM Life and Mayo Clinic, reinforcing both organizations' commitment to using cutting-edge technologies to improve patient outcomes.

About VeriSIM Life

VeriSIM Life has developed a sophisticated computational platform that leverages advanced AI and ML techniques to improve drug discovery and development by significantly reducing the time and money it takes to bring a drug to market. BIOiSIM® is a first-in-class 'virtual drug development engine' that offers unprecedented value for the drug development industry by narrowing down the number of drug compounds that offer anticipated value for the treatment or cure of specific illnesses or diseases. The platform predicts the likelihood of a candidate's success in clinical trials early in the preclinical stage, while reducing unnecessary experimentation and better informing key program decisions. For more information, visit www.verisimlife.com.

