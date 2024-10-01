VeriSIM Life Announces Collaboration with Mayo Clinic to Accelerate New Drug Development

The second collaboration between VeriSIM Life and Mayo Clinic targets new therapies for liver and metabolic diseases
SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- VeriSIM Life, a leader in AI-driven drug discovery and development, today announced its second collaboration agreement with Mayo Clinic, aimed at accelerating the development of new therapies for liver and metabolic diseases. The collaboration will leverage Mayo Clinic's extensive clinical and research expertise along with VeriSIM Life's pioneering AI-powered platform to address critical unmet medical needs.
This collaboration is designed to combine clinical insights with VeriSIM Life's cutting-edge "biology-first" AI platform. The focus will be on advancing the discovery and development of drugs targeting liver and metabolic diseases, where traditional drug development has often faced delays and high costs. By harnessing the predictive capabilities of VeriSIM Life's AI technology alongside Mayo Clinic's clinical expertise, the two organizations aim to deliver faster, more precise therapeutic solutions that address the root causes of these conditions.
"This partnership is a significant step forward in advancing the next generation of therapies, driven by a shared commitment to innovation, patient care, and addressing the unmet needs of those suffering from challenging conditions," said Dr. Jo Varshney, Founder and CEO of VeriSIM Life. "I am excited to extend what was already a fruitful collaboration with Mayo Clinic."
The need for faster, more effective drug development has never been more pressing. In 2024, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved 22 new molecular entities (NMEs) and therapeutic biologics as of mid-July. Despite this progress, one-third of U.S. adults suffer from metabolic syndrome, placing a heavy burden on healthcare systems globally.
By utilizing VeriSIM Life's innovative AI-driven approach, which integrates biological, clinical, and chemical data, and Mayo Clinic's commitment to using advanced technologies like AI, this collaboration is set to push the boundaries of drug discovery and delivery.
This new agreement follows a successful collaboration initiated in 2022 between VeriSIM Life and Mayo Clinic, reinforcing both organizations' commitment to using cutting-edge technologies to improve patient outcomes.
About VeriSIM Life
VeriSIM Life has developed a sophisticated computational platform that leverages advanced AI and ML techniques to improve drug discovery and development by significantly reducing the time and money it takes to bring a drug to market. BIOiSIM® is a first-in-class 'virtual drug development engine' that offers unprecedented value for the drug development industry by narrowing down the number of drug compounds that offer anticipated value for the treatment or cure of specific illnesses or diseases. The platform predicts the likelihood of a candidate's success in clinical trials early in the preclinical stage, while reducing unnecessary experimentation and better informing key program decisions. For more information, visit www.verisimlife.com.
