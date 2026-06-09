Veritac Group Launches to Help Investor-Backed Mid-Market Companies Build Scalable Revenue Engines

"Mid-market companies do not usually stall because they lack ambition. They stall because their growth systems are fragmented, underpowered or misaligned," said Erika Rosenthal, co-founder and Managing Partner of Veritac Group. Post this

Unlike traditional consulting firms that often stop at recommendations, Veritac Group embeds with leadership teams to build, execute and optimize growth systems. Its execution-first model combines senior operating leadership with a flexible bench of CRM experts, designers, developers, marketing operations specialists, sales optimizers, analytics leaders and digital growth professionals to support go-to-market strategy, revenue operations, sales processes, CRM workflows, marketing automation, forecasting, campaign optimization and executive-level growth leadership. The firm brings deep sector experience across SaaS/enterprise, healthcare, B2B technology, financial services, fintech, consumer, industrial, manufacturing, and professional services.

"Mid-market companies do not usually stall because they lack ambition. They stall because their growth systems are fragmented, underpowered or misaligned," said Erika Rosenthal, co-founder and Managing Partner of Veritac Group. "We created Veritac Group to give CEOs and investors access to operators who have held the seat, built the teams and owned the outcomes. Our role is to embed quickly, diagnose the roadblocks impeding growth, execute what matters and leave clients with a revenue engine their teams can actually run. We believe the future of mid-market is through the use of fractional operators who can augment already maxed-out leadership teams."

Veritac Group APRO™: Unique Framework and Methodology.

Veritac Group's approach centers on the Veritac APRO Framework, a disciplined methodology designed to augment leadership capacity and turn growth strategy into measurable execution:

Analyze: Uncover opportunities and gaps by combining deep discovery with data-driven analysis

Prioritize: Identify what will move the needle fastest and align priorities with a company's business goals

Run: Build the roadmap, set the timeline and seamlessly execute alongside each client's team

Optimize: Measure, refine and optimize the growth system for the lowest cost to acquire a customer and the highest long-term value, to scale lasting, repeatable growth

The APRO Framework enables Veritac Group to evaluate where a company is today, identify the highest-impact gaps, execute the approved plan and optimize the growth system to lower customer acquisition costs, improve lifetime value and increase predictability.

Veritac Group's model is particularly relevant as AI reshapes marketing, sales and revenue operations. Rather than treating technology as a standalone solution, Veritac Group helps companies align people, process and systems so they can make better decisions, automate AI where appropriate and extract more value from the tools they already use.

"Private equity firms and CEOs are under pressure to create value faster through organic growth," said David Garcia, co-founder and Managing Partner of Veritac Group. "It can be a difficult challenge to align sales effectiveness and demand generation so that they work cohesively. It happens when the right strategy, people, process, technology and accountability come together. Veritac Group was purpose-built to be a force multiplier for leadership teams that need immediate traction, clearer visibility and repeatable growth."

About Veritac Group

Veritac Group is a growth and revenue operations consultancy that helps investor-backed and founder-led mid-market companies scale with speed, precision and accountability. Founded by experienced operators, Veritac Group embeds with CEOs, private equity operating partners and leadership teams to diagnose growth barriers, build scalable go-to-market systems and execute the strategies needed to improve revenue, margin and enterprise value. The firm's APRO™ Framework — Analyze, Prioritize, Run and Optimize — helps companies move from fragmented execution to repeatable, measurable growth.

Headquartered in Denver with an additional office in Raleigh, N.C., Veritac Group is a privately-held company that brings deep experience across SaaS/enterprise, healthcare, B2B technology, financial services, fintech, consumer, industrial, manufacturing, and professional services. Follow Veritac Group on LinkedIn or learn more at https://veritacgroup.com.

Media Contact

Mindy M. Hull, Mercury Global Partners for Veritac Group, +1 415 889 9977, [email protected], [email protected], veritacgroup.com

SOURCE Mercury Global Partners for Veritac Group