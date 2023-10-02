Veritas Management Group Acquires ASAP Talent Services to Expand Its IT and Recruitment Services

"This strategic acquisition enhances our competitive position and provides expanded services to VMG clients as well as ASAP clients," said Cook. Tweet this

In the information technology space, she said the combined company will now be able to provide more comprehensive support in IT, data analytics, cybersecurity, and other related fields.

"This strategic acquisition enhances our competitive position and provides expanded services to VMG clients as well as ASAP clients," said Cook. "We are excited to welcome all the ASAP employees to the VMG family - and we are looking forward to supporting the ASAP clients with our expertise as well. Thank you to everyone who worked so hard on this acquisition, including the ASAP leadership team."

The two companies comprise nearly 100 employees in 19 U.S. states and locations in four other countries.

Jeremy Sisemore, CEO of ASAP Talent Services, said: "The founders of ASAP Talent Services are pleased and excited about being acquired by Veritas Management Group. The company will be able to expand its client base to include federal and public sector clients and rapidly grow its contract staffing capabilities. With the merger, I feel strongly that clients of both VMG and ASAP will benefit greatly from the increased capabilities and benefits that we offer."

About Veritas Management Group

Veritas Management Group (https://veritasmanagementgroup.com/) is a leading management consulting firm offering solutions to complex challenges involving public health, technology, and military domains. The company serves government and commercial sector organizations, academic institutions, and nonprofit organizations domestically and globally. VMG's diverse team of experts stays on top of the details, so their clients can focus on the big picture.

About ASAP Talent Services

ASAP Talent Services (https://asaptalentservices.com/) is a leading IT executive search firm specializing in C-Suite executive search, SAP and cybersecurity recruiting, contract-to-hire (C2H), and staff augmentation services. Since 1999, the team members at ASAP Talent Services have been trusted recruiting partners to Fortune 500 and Fortune 1000 clients. Hiring managers and IT professionals put their trust in the company to get the cultural fit right as well as the technical fit –and they chose ASAP Talent Services when quality is a critical factor.

Media Contact

