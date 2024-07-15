Verity Credit Union Strengthens Diverse Leadership Team with New CIO Appointment

"I'm honored to join Verity's leadership team and contribute my expertise towards serving underrepresented communities. The organization's commitment to inclusivity and social responsibility aligns with my values." Post this

"We're thrilled to welcome Toonayya to our executive team," said Ziquora Banks, Chief Impact Strategy Officer at Verity Credit Union. "Her experience across the industry and deep understanding of credit union operations are invaluable as we continue to evolve and grow the organization."

Allen joins following the hire of Chief Risk Officer, Alma Granic, who oversees risk, compliance and internal audit, creating a proactive culture that identifies and assesses risks and opportunities in pursuit of the credit union's strategic objectives.

Verity's diverse team allows the credit union to operate authentically in serving the local community. "I'm incredibly proud of the team we're building at Verity," said Tonita Webb, CEO of Verity Credit Union. "We're focusing on intentionally growing our team with individuals who embrace our mission and commitment to impact the community positively, working to increase prosperity for all and reducing the generational wealth gap."

"I'm honored to join Verity's leadership team and contribute my expertise towards serving underrepresented communities," said Toonayya Allen, Chief Information Officer at Verity Credit Union. "The organization's commitment to inclusivity and social responsibility aligns with my values. I look forward to driving technical innovations that support community partnerships, allowing the credit union to understand needs and co-create solutions that move the needle."

Mandy Lee also recently joined the team as Verity's Community Impact Leader. She brings nearly a decade of work with marginalized communities, developing racially equitable and just community engagement best practices that center trust, accountability and authentic partnerships.

Allen, Granic and Lee join Tonita Webb, Verity's CEO, Ziquora Banks, Chief Impact Strategy Officer, and Chief Lending Officer, Tina Narron.

Images of Allen and Granic can be found HERE. For more information, please visit www.veritycu.com

Media Contact

Jennifer Ritchie, Verity, 1 206-354-8044, [email protected], https://www.veritycu.com

SOURCE Verity