Verity Credit Union's CEO Tonita Webb and Chief Impact Strategy Officer Ziquora Banks Honored for Their Profound Impact

American Banker's Most Powerful Women in Credit Unions celebrates senior executives guiding the future of the credit union industry while also examining issues of mentorship and inclusion. Tonita Webb of Verity is a distinguished recipient of this award, recognized for her achievements in meeting the needs of underserved groups to build stronger, more inclusive communities, addressing deeply rooted challenges associated with systemic racism and the disproportionate impact of climate change. She harnesses the power of technology to create new pathways to generational wealth and introduces industry-leading strategies to drive the important mission of credit unions - to serve our communities.

"I am deeply honored to be acknowledged among the most powerful women in credit unions by American Banker," said Tonita Webb, CEO of Verity. "As a passionate advocate for equity, diversity and inclusion in the credit union industry, our commitment has reshaped the leadership landscape, fostering inclusivity and innovation. As a result, we are better positioned to serve our members and community, ensuring a vibrant future for all, unencumbered by barriers to success."

Credit Union Times Rising Star Luminaries Award recognizes young credit union professionals who have shown great potential within their organization. It honors individuals who have developed new skills, taken on new responsibilities, and worked on initiatives that have propelled their credit union forward. Ziquora Banks received this award for her exceptional talent, unwavering commitment to the organization's mission, and tremendous impact. As the youngest Black woman on the executive management track in Verity Credit Union's history, she's displayed leadership qualities that have uniquely catapulted her to this position early in her career.

"It's a tremendous recognition to be named a Rising Star in the Credit Union Times Luminaries Awards," said Ziquora Banks, Chief Impact Strategy Officer. "I'm incredibly honored to be seen for my drive and dedication, fostering innovation and empowering my team to push boundaries and disrupt traditional norms that activate Veriy's purpose. It aligns wholly with my intention to deliver customized, sustainable solutions for our members, especially underserved communities."

Ziquora Banks and Tonita Webb embody the mission of Verity Credit Union in prioritizing people, the planet, and prosperity for all over the bottom line. For more information, visit www.veritycu.com.

