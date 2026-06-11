Verity Publications Announces Release of The Science and Technologies of Global Warming by Herbert A. Hutchinson

New STEM-Based Book Examines Climate Science and Technology Herbert A. Hutchinson's The Science and Technologies of Global Warming explores climate science, environmental systems, and technological solutions through an engineering-focused analytical approach

DURHAM, N.C., June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Verity Publications announces the release of THE SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGIES OF GLOBAL WARMING: For the betterment of humanity facing population growth, a new scientific and technical nonfiction work by aeronautical engineer and systems analyst Herbert A. Hutchinson.

The publication presents a systems-based examination of climate science, environmental technologies, and long-term population growth challenges. Drawing from engineering analysis and interdisciplinary research methods, the book revisits scientific discussions related to global warming, atmospheric temperature changes, energy technologies, and pollution management.

According to the author, the work expands upon a scientific paper submitted for peer review among professionals and educators within government agencies, technology industries, scientific organizations, and academic institutions. The book applies a STEM-oriented analytical framework to evaluate scientific databases and environmental data related to climate patterns and technological mitigation strategies.

Part One of the book focuses on climate science analysis and discusses the author's interpretation of factors influencing regional and global temperature variations. The publication also examines scientific methodologies and educational approaches associated with climate-related studies.

Part Two evaluates existing and emerging technologies connected to energy production, environmental management, and pollution reduction. Topics addressed include fossil fuels, alternative energy systems, geothermal applications, wastewater treatment infrastructure, and ocean pollution control. The book also discusses projected population growth and its potential impact on future energy and environmental demands.

The publication incorporates a weighted trade study approach to assess multiple technologies and their potential long-term applications. Through this framework, the author examines technological considerations intended to support environmental sustainability and infrastructure planning.

Herbert A. Hutchinson holds Bachelor and Master of Science degrees in Aeronautical Engineering from the Georgia Institute of Technology. His career spans more than four decades in aerospace engineering, systems development, and advanced flight technologies. His professional background includes work with the Georgia Tech Research Institute, major aerospace manufacturers, the United States Air Force Systems Command, and Northrop Corporation.

Hutchinson previously served as Chief System Engineer for development of the USAF F-16 Multinational Weapon System and participated in multiple federal-level technology and investigative committees. In addition to aerospace publications, he has authored several books addressing climate science and environmental systems analysis.

Additional titles by the author include Dealing With the Real Climate Change, The Big Picture Of Climate Change On Planet Earth, and Inside History of the USAF Lightweight Fighters, 1900 to 1975.

The book is available through Amazon and other online retailers. More information is available through Herbert Hutchinson.

About the Author

Herbert A. Hutchinson is an aeronautical engineer, systems analyst, and author specializing in aerospace technologies, environmental systems, and scientific analysis. His publications focus on engineering-based approaches to technological and environmental challenges.

Media Contact

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SOURCE Herbert A. Hutchinson