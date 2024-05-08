Vern Hanzlik, Emerging Technology and Software Leader, Joins DrivenIQ as New Chief Executive Officer

Hanzlik's expertise gives DrivenIQ with a more focused strategic vision and a stronger ability to grow.
TOWSON, Md., May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DrivenIQ, a leading first-party data and audience engine, today announced Vern Hanzlik as its new Chief Executive Officer. Hanzlik joins the company at an important time as DrivenIQ plans its new go-to-market strategy to improve the future of data-driven marketing.
Hanzlik brings over 25 years of experience in leadership roles at Software as a Service companies (SaaS) and software platforms. His previous role as the President and CEO of Qumu – along with key executive positions at Sajan Software and his role as co-founder of Stellent – provides DrivenIQ with a more focused strategic vision and a stronger ability to grow. Stellent was an Enterprise Content Management company that eventually sold to Oracle for $440 million.
DrivenIQ will leverage Hanzlik's experience and network to solidify its position as a first-party data and audience technologies leader. The company will continue to introduce groundbreaking solutions that empower marketers to enrich, expand, activate, identify, and monetize their audiences effectively.
"I'm excited to lead DrivenIQ into its next chapter," said Hanzlik. "Our mission is clear: to empower businesses worldwide with AI-driven data and audience solutions. We offer an enterprise-grade platform engineered for scalability, focusing on simplifying data access and utilization for businesses of all sizes. We are not just about data; we are platform builders, dedicated to helping companies thrive in the digital age. I look forward to our journey ahead, transforming the way people across the globe use data to improve their marketing and grow their businesses."
About DrivenIQ
DrivenIQ is a leading first-party data and audience engine, empowering businesses to enrich, expand, activate, identify, and monetize their audiences effectively. Serving leading agencies, media companies, tech specialists, and strategic partners, DrivenIQ helps businesses achieve the most personalized marketing outcomes. Experience the power of DrivenIQ's Data Enrichment, Audience Expansion, and Identity Attribution processes. Uncover hidden customer insights, reach more ideal customers, and track campaign effectiveness. Learn how DrivenIQ can work for your business at www.driveniq.com/contact.
Media Contact
Jennifer Lange, DrivenIQ, 1 9494603408, [email protected], www.driveniq.com
SOURCE DrivenIQ
