Vern Hanzlik, Emerging Technology and Software Leader, Joins DrivenIQ as New Chief Executive Officer

I look forward to our journey ahead, transforming the way people across the globe use data to improve their marketing and grow their businesses. Post this

DrivenIQ will leverage Hanzlik's experience and network to solidify its position as a first-party data and audience technologies leader. The company will continue to introduce groundbreaking solutions that empower marketers to enrich, expand, activate, identify, and monetize their audiences effectively.

"I'm excited to lead DrivenIQ into its next chapter," said Hanzlik. "Our mission is clear: to empower businesses worldwide with AI-driven data and audience solutions. We offer an enterprise-grade platform engineered for scalability, focusing on simplifying data access and utilization for businesses of all sizes. We are not just about data; we are platform builders, dedicated to helping companies thrive in the digital age. I look forward to our journey ahead, transforming the way people across the globe use data to improve their marketing and grow their businesses."

About DrivenIQ

DrivenIQ is a leading first-party data and audience engine, empowering businesses to enrich, expand, activate, identify, and monetize their audiences effectively. Serving leading agencies, media companies, tech specialists, and strategic partners, DrivenIQ helps businesses achieve the most personalized marketing outcomes. Experience the power of DrivenIQ's Data Enrichment, Audience Expansion, and Identity Attribution processes. Uncover hidden customer insights, reach more ideal customers, and track campaign effectiveness. Learn how DrivenIQ can work for your business at www.driveniq.com/contact.

Media Contact

Jennifer Lange, DrivenIQ, 1 9494603408, [email protected], www.driveniq.com

SOURCE DrivenIQ