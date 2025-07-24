Vero Beach Author Paula Bailey Brings Rescue Dogs to Life in Heartwarming Holiday Children's Book

Heartwarming Holiday Tale for Kids A festive children's book about rescue dogs Peaches and Jake, teaching empathy, love, and the magic of Christmas.

VERO BEACH, Fla., July 24, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Peaches and Jake Celebrate Christmas" celebrates empathy, joy, and the magic of real-life pet companionship

Author Paula Bailey captures the spirit of the holiday season with her new children's picture book, Peaches and Jake Celebrate Christmas. Inspired by the true story of two real-life rescue dogs, this delightful tale blends touching moments with educational themes, encouraging young readers to embrace kindness, sharing, and the joy of adoption.

Through expressive photography and simple, engaging narration, Peaches and Jake Celebrate Christmas invites readers to witness Christmas morning through the eyes of Peaches and Jake. Jake gleefully discovers his plush moose from Santa, while Peaches takes a more thoughtful path to her gift—a soft fox. Their interactions, playfulness, and growing bond reflect universal emotions and holiday warmth.

The book's real-life inspiration and authentic pet photography make it a memorable read for children and dog lovers of all ages. "Jake and Peaches are more than pets—they're family," says Bailey. "Sharing their Christmas adventure brings a little more love and laughter to the world."

This holiday story is more than just a festive tale. As a finalist in the Pets and Animals category by Pacific Book Review and featured in global book fairs including Miami, Manila, Frankfurt, and Bologna, Peaches and Jake Celebrate Christmas is gaining attention for its heartfelt narrative and visual appeal. It has also earned glowing praise from multiple outlets:

"Charming and authentic… a joyful read for families." – Pacific Book Review

"Perfect for young dog lovers during the holiday season." – The US Review of Books

"A sweet reminder that the best gifts aren't wrapped." – Foreword Clarion Reviews

Whether enjoyed at home or read aloud in classrooms, Peaches and Jake Celebrate Christmas offers a meaningful message during the most wonderful time of the year.

Book Title: Peaches and Jake Celebrate Christmas

Author: Paula Bailey

Genre: Children's Book

Format: Paperback, Hardback and Digital

Available on Amazon: Peaches and Jake Celebrate Christmas

Website: https://1derfulifepublishing.com/

About the Author:

Paula Bailey is a retired professional and lifelong animal lover currently living in Vero Beach, Florida, and summering in Belfast, Maine. Her journey from a rewarding 31-year career in Indianapolis to a creative life filled with writing and travel has inspired stories that celebrate love, family, and the bond between humans and animals.

