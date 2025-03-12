Veronafiere Announces the 4th Edition of Iconic Women in Italian Wine, to be held during the 57th Vinitaly International Wine & Spirits Exhibition in April 2025

With six women representing legendary Barolo producers sharing the stage, this immersive experience will not only highlight the evolving role of women in the region, but will also showcase the exceptional craftsmanship, history and innovation shaping Barolo today. Post this

From Pioneers to Visionaries: Women in Barolo's Evolution

For decades, Barolo remained a traditionally male-dominated region, with wineries passed from father to son. However, women have played an instrumental role in shaping Barolo's legacy, often influencing vineyard and cellar operations before fully stepping into leadership roles. This year's Iconic Women panel brings together a group of strong female leaders, whose vision and winemaking skill have helped support their unique legacies.

Chiara Boschis was the first woman to break into Barolo's inner circle as a winemaker in the 1980's, bringing a fresh perspective to modernist winemaking and the role of women in her region.

Silvia Altare, daughter of legendary Elio Altare, continues to challenge the conventions in Barolo, embodying a new generation of innovation while maintaining deep respect for the region's roots.

Elisa Fantino, the second generation of the Conterno Fantino winery, continues the path carved by the family, continuing to evolve the legacy that was started in the 1990's by her father Guido Fantino and uncle Claudio Conterno.

Cristina Oddero, from a family with a centuries-old winemaking tradition, represents the intersection of heritage and forward-thinking viticulture, particularly in the realm of sustainability.

Barbara Sandrone, daughter of legendary Luciano Sandrone, brings her own voice and leadership to one of Barolo's most revered wineries.

Enrica Scavino, following in the footsteps of her father Enrico Scavino, stands with her sister Elisa at the forefront of elevating terroir expression and precision winemaking in Barolo.

Iconic Women of Barolo Masterclass and Guided Tasting

The three previous editions of Iconic Women in Italian Wine have been standing room only and the 4th Edition will be no different, with limited spaces available and hotly contested attendance for the Masterclass and accompanying tasting. Each speaker will bring one wine of her choice, all from the 2015 vintage. Michaela Morris and Stevie Kim will lead the guided tasting for the audience, with the producers on hand to provide insights into their individual wines, vineyard and cellar philosophies, and the nuances of the vintage.

With six women representing legendary Barolo producers sharing the stage, this immersive experience will not only highlight the evolving role of women in the region, but will also showcase the exceptional craftsmanship, history and innovation shaping Barolo today. The session is a unique opportunity to discover the importance of family in the personal development of each woman's career, and hear their personal perspectives and vision for Barolo wines of the future generations.

Iconic Women in Wine: Six Leaders from Barolo is a must-attend event for wine professionals, collectors, and enthusiasts eager to gain a deeper understanding of Barolo through the voices of its most inspiring women. The session will be held on Monday, April 7th from 13:00 to 14:00 on the Main Stage at wine2digital in the PalaExpo at Veronafiere. Registration to attend this scintillating Masterclass will open soon on Iconic Women of Barolo.

Reserve your spot now at https://www.vinitaly.com/en/events-calendar/vinitaly/vinitaly-2025/iconic-women-in-italian-wine-the-barolo-edition/ – this is one Vinitaly 2025 Masterclass you won't want to miss.

