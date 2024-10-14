Veros Credit Announces Executive Appointments and Strategic Expansion Plans to reach a Greater Number of Franchise Dealerships

As we look ahead to 2025 and beyond, we are incredibly excited about the opportunities before us. The addition of these exceptional leaders to our team will enable us to accelerate our growth plans, with a strong focus on leveraging technology to enhance the dealer and customer experience. Post this

In August 2024, Kevin Voong was appointed Vice President of Finance and Capital Markets. Kevin's extensive experience in capital markets includes roles such as Corporate Treasurer at Lendistry and Toyota Financial Services. His expertise will be instrumental in strengthening Veros Credit's financial strategy, positioning the company for long-term stability, even in the face of economic headwinds.

In June 2024, Antonio Arredondo joined Veros Credit as Vice President of Accounting and Controller. With nearly a decade of experience in accounting, Antonio will play a critical role in enhancing the company's financial and accounting infrastructure. His role will support Veros Credit's ongoing commitment to streamline operations and improve overall performance as the company continues to grow.

"As we look ahead to 2025 and beyond, we are incredibly excited about the opportunities before us," said Cyrus Bozorgi, CEO of Veros Credit. "The addition of these exceptional leaders to our team will enable us to accelerate our growth plans, with a strong focus on leveraging technology to enhance the dealer and customer experience. Their expertise will be invaluable as we expand our footprint and deepen our relationships in key markets across the United States."

Veros Credit remains committed to providing innovative auto finance solutions and fostering strong partnerships with dealers across the country. The company's continued investment in leadership, technology, and operational excellence positions it for sustained growth and success in the years to come.

