Veros Credit Announces Executive Appointments and Strategic Expansion Plans to reach a Greater Number of Franchise Dealerships

Veros Credit looks to expand on its successes of the last decade by adding talented new executives to its leadership team, focusing on steady, sustainable growth, and investing in cutting-edge technology.
SANTA ANA, Calif., Oct. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Veros Credit, a leading provider of technology-driven auto finance solutions, is excited to announce the recent addition of several key executives as part of its strategic initiative to expand operations and strengthen its presence across the United States. By leveraging cutting-edge systems and models to enhance the user experience of both dealers and customers, the company is well-positioned to take on a greater share of the automotive finance market.
In September 2024, Bill Katafias joined Veros Credit as Senior Vice President of Franchise and Major Accounts. Bill brings over 20 years of leadership experience in auto finance, having previously served as CEO of Mechanics Bank Auto Finance, a division of Mechanics Bank, and as Executive Vice President of Wells Fargo Dealer Services. At Veros Credit, Bill will lead the company's efforts to enhance and expand its relationships with franchise dealers and large independent dealer groups, ensuring that Veros Credit continues to meet the unique needs of its dealer partners.
In August 2024, Kevin Voong was appointed Vice President of Finance and Capital Markets. Kevin's extensive experience in capital markets includes roles such as Corporate Treasurer at Lendistry and Toyota Financial Services. His expertise will be instrumental in strengthening Veros Credit's financial strategy, positioning the company for long-term stability, even in the face of economic headwinds.
In June 2024, Antonio Arredondo joined Veros Credit as Vice President of Accounting and Controller. With nearly a decade of experience in accounting, Antonio will play a critical role in enhancing the company's financial and accounting infrastructure. His role will support Veros Credit's ongoing commitment to streamline operations and improve overall performance as the company continues to grow.
"As we look ahead to 2025 and beyond, we are incredibly excited about the opportunities before us," said Cyrus Bozorgi, CEO of Veros Credit. "The addition of these exceptional leaders to our team will enable us to accelerate our growth plans, with a strong focus on leveraging technology to enhance the dealer and customer experience. Their expertise will be invaluable as we expand our footprint and deepen our relationships in key markets across the United States."
Veros Credit remains committed to providing innovative auto finance solutions and fostering strong partnerships with dealers across the country. The company's continued investment in leadership, technology, and operational excellence positions it for sustained growth and success in the years to come.
About Veros Credit
Veros Credit is a leading provider of auto finance solutions, specializing in offering a wide range of products to meet the needs of franchise and independent auto dealers across the United States. With a focus on leveraging technology to build strong relationships and deliver enhanced customer and dealer experiences, Veros Credit is committed to offering flexible, tailored finance options that drive growth and success for its dealer partners.
Media Contact
Matthew Bilbault, Veros Credit, 1 888-891-8807, [email protected], www.veroscredit.com
SOURCE Veros Credit
Share this article