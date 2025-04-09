Veros Credit Announces Strategic Investment from ITOCHU International Inc.

Veros Credit, LLC is set to receive a strategic investment from ITOCHU International Inc., aiming to enhance Veros Credit's growth in the U.S. automotive finance market. This partnership will leverage ITOCHU's global financial expertise and Veros Credit's technological innovations to expand nationally and enhance their service offerings.
SANTA ANA, Calif., April 9, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Veros Credit, LLC is pleased to announce a strategic investment from ITOCHU International Inc., a global leader in trading and investment. The investment may result in ITOCHU acquiring a minority ownership stake in Veros Credit, underscoring both companies' shared commitment to long-term growth in the automotive finance sector.
This partnership combines ITOCHU's global financial expertise with Veros Credit's technology-driven platform and deep knowledge of the U.S. non-prime automotive lending market. Together, the companies aim to accelerate Veros Credit's national expansion, broaden its product suite, and seize emerging opportunities in the evolving vehicle finance landscape.
"We are thrilled to welcome ITOCHU International Inc. as a strategic investor," said Cyrus Bozorgi, President of Veros Credit. "This partnership represents a significant milestone for our company. ITOCHU's global reach, financial strength, and long-term vision align perfectly with our mission to empower more consumers and automotive dealers through innovative automotive financing solutions."
Bozorgi added, "With ITOCHU's support, we're in an even stronger position to scale our operations, enhance our technology, and pursue exciting growth opportunities nationwide. This is more than an investment—it's a collaboration that will fuel our ambition to be the premier provider in the non-prime automotive lending space."
About Veros Credit
Veros Credit is a nationwide, technology-driven automotive finance company specializing in the acquisition and servicing of non-prime and sub-prime motor vehicle retail installment contracts and direct vehicle lending. Through a vast network of franchise and independent automobile dealers, Veros Credit provides tailored financing solutions to help more customers achieve their vehicle ownership goals.
About ITOCHU International Inc.
ITOCHU International Inc. is the North American flagship company of the ITOCHU Group, a global leader in trading and investment. With a portfolio of over 30 group companies and trading services spanning more than 20,000 products, ITOCHU International operates across multiple industries, including machinery, energy & chemicals, metals & minerals, food, general products & realty, textile, and ICT & financial business. Headquartered in Midtown Manhattan, ITOCHU International has offices across the United States, as well as operations in Canada and Mexico, employing approximately 200 employees, with thousands more across its subsidiaries
Media Contact
Matthew Bilbault, Veros Credit, 1 888-891-8807, [email protected], www.veroscredit.com
SOURCE Veros Credit
