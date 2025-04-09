Veros Credit Announces Strategic Investment from ITOCHU International Inc.

"This is more than an investment—it's a collaboration that will fuel our ambition to be the premier provider in the non-prime automotive lending space." Post this

"We are thrilled to welcome ITOCHU International Inc. as a strategic investor," said Cyrus Bozorgi, President of Veros Credit. "This partnership represents a significant milestone for our company. ITOCHU's global reach, financial strength, and long-term vision align perfectly with our mission to empower more consumers and automotive dealers through innovative automotive financing solutions."

Bozorgi added, "With ITOCHU's support, we're in an even stronger position to scale our operations, enhance our technology, and pursue exciting growth opportunities nationwide. This is more than an investment—it's a collaboration that will fuel our ambition to be the premier provider in the non-prime automotive lending space."

About Veros Credit

Veros Credit is a nationwide, technology-driven automotive finance company specializing in the acquisition and servicing of non-prime and sub-prime motor vehicle retail installment contracts and direct vehicle lending. Through a vast network of franchise and independent automobile dealers, Veros Credit provides tailored financing solutions to help more customers achieve their vehicle ownership goals.

About ITOCHU International Inc.

ITOCHU International Inc. is the North American flagship company of the ITOCHU Group, a global leader in trading and investment. With a portfolio of over 30 group companies and trading services spanning more than 20,000 products, ITOCHU International operates across multiple industries, including machinery, energy & chemicals, metals & minerals, food, general products & realty, textile, and ICT & financial business. Headquartered in Midtown Manhattan, ITOCHU International has offices across the United States, as well as operations in Canada and Mexico, employing approximately 200 employees, with thousands more across its subsidiaries

Media Contact

Matthew Bilbault, Veros Credit, 1 888-891-8807, [email protected], www.veroscredit.com

SOURCE Veros Credit