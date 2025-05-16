Veros Credit Appoints Ravi Gandhi as Chief Strategy Officer

Veros Credit has appointed Ravi Gandhi as Chief Strategy Officer, effective May 1, 2025. With over two decades of leadership experience in auto finance and capital markets, Gandhi will spearhead strategic initiatives to drive growth, profitability, and innovation.
SANTA ANA, Calif., May 16, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Veros Credit, a leading provider of auto financing solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Ravi Gandhi as Chief Strategy Officer, effective May 1, 2025.
In this pivotal executive role, Mr. Gandhi will lead enterprise-wide strategic initiatives and work closely with the executive leadership team to enhance profitability, optimize the company's capital structure, and improve operational efficiency.
Mr. Gandhi brings over 20 years of executive experience in auto finance, strategy, capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and risk-based pricing. He most recently served as Co-President and Chief Financial Officer at United Auto Credit, where he played a key role in driving growth and strategic transformation. Prior to that, he led the core Asset-Backed Securities (ABS) business at Financial Security Assurance (FSA) for 12 years, specializing in consumer finance and new product development.
"We are excited to welcome Ravi to Veros Credit Leadership Team," said Cyrus Bozorgi, CEO of Veros Credit. "His depth of industry knowledge, proven leadership, and forward-looking strategic approach will be instrumental as we continue to scale our business and drive innovation. Ravi's appointment reflects our continued investment in building a best-in-class leadership team for the future."
About Veros Credit
Veros Credit is a nationwide, technology-driven automotive finance company specializing in the acquisition and servicing of non-prime and sub-prime motor vehicle retail installment contracts and direct vehicle lending. Through a vast network of franchise and independent automobile dealers, Veros Credit provides tailored financing solutions to help more customers achieve their vehicle ownership goals.
Media Contact
Matthew Bilbault, Veros Credit, 1 888-891-8807, [email protected], www.veroscredit.com
