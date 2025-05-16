Veros Credit Appoints Ravi Gandhi as Chief Strategy Officer

Veros Credit has appointed Ravi Gandhi as Chief Strategy Officer, effective May 1, 2025. With over two decades of leadership experience in auto finance and capital markets, Gandhi will spearhead strategic initiatives to drive growth, profitability, and innovation.

SANTA ANA, Calif., May 16, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Veros Credit, a leading provider of auto financing solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Ravi Gandhi as Chief Strategy Officer, effective May 1, 2025.

In this pivotal executive role, Mr. Gandhi will lead enterprise-wide strategic initiatives and work closely with the executive leadership team to enhance profitability, optimize the company's capital structure, and improve operational efficiency.