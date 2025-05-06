Verrex Announces Leadership Transition, Bill Chamberlin Appointed President

"He [Bill] has an exceptional understanding of our organization's culture, clients, and people. I'm confident that Bill will lead Verrex with integrity, fresh energy, and a vision for positive change that aligns with our core values and future goals," said Thomas Berry. Post this

"I've had the privilege of working alongside and mentoring Bill for the past two decades," said Thomas Berry, who has served as Verrex's CEO for 25 years. "He has an exceptional understanding of our organization's culture, clients, and people. I'm confident that Bill will lead Verrex with integrity, fresh energy, and a vision for positive change that aligns with our core values and future goals."

Thomas Berry, the former CEO, is transitioning to the role of Executive Chairman. In this capacity, Thomas will continue to provide invaluable support to the company by working closely with the Verrex Board of Directors and offering guidance to Bill and the senior management team as they embark on the next chapter of Verrex's journey, ensuring a seamless transition and maintaining the company's stability.

"Tom has developed over his career, where he is perfectly positioned to support the next generation of Verrex leadership and focus on being the crucial interface to the board," said Bill Chamberlin. "The great news is that Tom isn't going anywhere; he will continue to support us and be my sounding board like he has been for the past two decades."

Under Bill Chamberlin's leadership, Verrex remains steadfast in its commitment to delivering exceptional AV solutions and service experiences to clients worldwide. "I'm grateful for this opportunity, Tom and the Board have given me a chance to take this next step in my career," said Bill Chamberlin. "The rest of the management team is excited about the new initiatives and how we will look at the business moving forward. We aren't the same company we were eight years ago when Five Crowns acquired us, and we won't be the same company eight years from now, and that's a good thing." This commitment is a cornerstone of the Verrex mission and will continue to guide their operations under Bill's capable leadership.

