VERSATEX Building Products Honors the VERSATEXcellence Award Winners in the Premium-PVC Trim Supply Chain

2023 VERSATEXcellence Awards from VERSATEX Building Products Honors the Achievements of Valued Customers and Top Performing Sales Personnel
PITTSBURGH, Jan. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In recognition of "outstanding performance in the building-products marketplace," VERSATEX Building Products, LLC, has announced its VERSATEXcellence Award winners for 2023.
"We've had the pleasure of honoring the achievements of our valued customers—and top performing sales personnel—in the U.S. and Canada for 17 years," said VERSATEX Sales VP Rick Kapres, who hosted the virtual awards ceremony on December 22nd, 2023. Based in western Pennsylvania, VERSATEX manufactures innovative trim and other residential exterior components crafted from maintenance-free premium PVC.
Mr. Kapres presented the awards via Facebook, and later noted that each year he is not only impressed, but humbled by the talent and determination exhibited by his industry colleagues. Online coverage appears on the VERSATEX Building Products Facebook page. [https://www.facebook.com/versatex] This year's recipients include a total of 13 total companies from the US and Canada.; one wholesale distributor; and three members of the VERSATEX sales team.
National Awards
- Dixie Plywood & Lumber Co., Ft. Lauderdale, FL.: Wholesale Distributor of the Year
- Décor Innovations Ontario, Canada.: Fabricator/OEM of the Year
- Fitzgerald & Kriso Exterior Contracting, Spring Lake, N.J.: Premier Builder of the Year
- Riverhead Building Supply, Riverhead, NY.: National Stocking Dealer of the Year
Regional Dealers
- Tamarack Lumber Inc., Burlington, Ontario, Canada.: North-Central Region
- Wilson's Lumber, New Wilmington, PA: Mid-East Region
- 84 Lumber, Cape May, NJ: Eastern Region
- 84 Lumber, White Plains, MD.: Mid-Atlantic Region
- Lansing Building Products, Earth City, MO: Mid-Western Region
- Lumber One, Avon, MN.: Western Region
- Special Wood Lumber Remanufacturing, Wilmington, NC: South-Eastern Region
- Island Home Center & Lumber, Homes Beach, FL: Florida Region
- Gulf Coast Building Supply, Robertsdale, AL.: Gulf States Region
Wholesale Distributor
- Scott Bartley, Atlantic Forest Products, Baltimore, MD
- Other finalists: Richard Byerley, Falls City Lumber, Louisville, KY – Grant Hopkins, BlueLinx, Minneapolis, MN
Top Sales Performers
- Jeff Dahdah, Florida Region: Territory/Regional Sales Manager of the Year
- Craig Dawson, Ontario, Canada Region: Area Sales Manager of the Year
- Charley McAuley, South Florida Region: Market Development Specialist of the Year
About VERSATEX
Celebrating their 20th anniversary in 2024, VERSATEX was founded by industry professionals dedicated to bringing exceptional building products to the marketplace. Our unmatched quality and consistency generate PVC component options that meet and exceed the needs of builders, architects, fabricators and homeowners. At the same time, our market-back approach focuses new-product development on customer requirements and innovations that make a real difference in efficiency and design.
Media Contact
Tracy Nedzesky, VERSATEX Building Products, LLC, 1 1-412-523-1124, [email protected], www.versatex.com
SOURCE VERSATEX Building Products, LLC
Share this article