VERSATEX Building Products Honors the VERSATEXcellence Award Winners in the Premium-PVC Trim Supply Chain

Mr. Kapres presented the awards via Facebook, and later noted that each year he is not only impressed, but humbled by the talent and determination exhibited by his industry colleagues. Online coverage appears on the VERSATEX Building Products Facebook page. [https://www.facebook.com/versatex] This year's recipients include a total of 13 total companies from the US and Canada.; one wholesale distributor; and three members of the VERSATEX sales team.

National Awards

Dixie Plywood & Lumber Co., Ft. Lauderdale, FL. : Wholesale Distributor of the Year

: Wholesale Distributor of the Year Décor Innovations Ontario, Canada.: Fabricator/OEM of the Year

Fitzgerald & Kriso Exterior Contracting, Spring Lake, N.J. : Premier Builder of the Year

: Premier Builder of the Year Riverhead Building Supply, Riverhead, NY .: National Stocking Dealer of the Year

Regional Dealers

Tamarack Lumber Inc., Burlington, Ontario, Canada .: North-Central Region

.: North-Central Region Wilson's Lumber, New Wilmington, PA : Mid-East Region

Lumber, : Mid-East Region 84 Lumber, Cape May, NJ : Eastern Region

: Eastern Region 84 Lumber, White Plains, MD .: Mid-Atlantic Region

.: Mid-Atlantic Region Lansing Building Products, Earth City, MO : Mid-Western Region

: Mid-Western Region Lumber One, Avon, MN. : Western Region

: Western Region Special Wood Lumber Remanufacturing, Wilmington, NC : South-Eastern Region

: South-Eastern Region Island Home Center & Lumber, Homes Beach, FL: Florida Region

Gulf Coast Building Supply, Robertsdale, AL .: Gulf States Region

Wholesale Distributor

Scott Bartley , Atlantic Forest Products, Baltimore, MD

, Atlantic Forest Products, Other finalists: Richard Byerley , Falls City Lumber, Louisville, KY – Grant Hopkins , BlueLinx, Minneapolis, MN

Top Sales Performers

Jeff Dahdah , Florida Region: Territory/Regional Sales Manager of the Year

, Florida Region: Territory/Regional Sales Manager of the Year Craig Dawson, Ontario, Canada Region: Area Sales Manager of the Year

Charley McAuley, South Florida Region: Market Development Specialist of the Year

About VERSATEX

Celebrating their 20th anniversary in 2024, VERSATEX was founded by industry professionals dedicated to bringing exceptional building products to the marketplace. Our unmatched quality and consistency generate PVC component options that meet and exceed the needs of builders, architects, fabricators and homeowners. At the same time, our market-back approach focuses new-product development on customer requirements and innovations that make a real difference in efficiency and design.

