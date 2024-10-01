VERSATEX Column Wraps Gain a Dramatic New Look: Realistic, Permanent Woodgrain Finishes that are Labor-Saving and Maintenance-Free

By combining the maintenance-free performance of premium cellular PVC with the warm personalities of natural woods, new Canvas Series VERSAWRAP offers builders, architects and homeowners a wider-than-ever range of creative possibilities," said VERSATEX President Scott Van Winter. Post this

Rick Kapres, Vice President of Sales and Marketing, called the extended product line a natural progression. "For years, our customers have relied on VERSAWRAP's labor-saving, no-waste design and picture-perfect results," he said. "With VERSAWRAP, one worker can snap a beautiful, weatherproof shell around an unfinished wooden post in just a few minutes, instead of cutting and fastening four mitered corners for every column."

"Meanwhile, for flat surfaces, our hardwood-inspired Canvas Series has been a runaway success—first as soffits and ceilings, then as an exterior or interior cladding solution, especially for accent walls."

"So it was just a matter of time until industry professionals asked us to enhance the function and convenience of VERSAWRAP with the curb appeal of the Canvas Series. Now, after our usual methodical program of research, design and testing," Mr. Kapres said, "I'm happy to announce we're supplying 6" x 6" x 10' Canvas Series VERSAWRAP in three colors: Kitami, Turner Oak and Natural Amber, with matching accent wraps and base mouldings."

"We've already done field trials on real-life projects, and builders absolutely love it."

He said that VERSATEX will continue to supply VERSAWRAP in solid white. Incidentally, he noted, his company has just rolled out a tenth Canvas Series color. "For our traditional Canvas tongue-and-groove profiles, we're introducing Champagne Oak, a lighter, kind of Cape Cod stone-washed gray."

"With Canvas Series VERSAWRAP, you can install column wraps that give you natural wood charm without the worry of re-staining or refinishing, ever again." Color-matched touch-up kits, he said, are available for purchase.

