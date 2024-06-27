VERSATEX's New Expansive Manufacturing Plant Completes a Bold Leap into PVC Siding

VERSATEX's Operations VP, Josh Pace stated, "The VERSATEX team is poised for its third decade of innovation with this new plant. After years of R&D, the new plant and XCEED Lap Siding will lead us into a future of leadership for builders, consumers and distributors." Post this

VERSATEX has focused successfully on ultra-durable, lightweight, easy-to-install exterior trim systems for homebuilding and renovation since 2004, Mr. Pace says. "Now, in response to years of demand from professionals and consumers, XCEED's ten UV-resistant colors bring siding customers the same exceptionally high curb appeal and low maintenance that distinguish the original VERSATEX trim product lines.

"The take-away is that premium cellular PVC is no longer just for trim," he added. "We deliver a complete exterior portfolio. It will let you envelop an entire home in the proven protection and lasting beauty of VERSATEX—and give you the unmatched customer service and peace-of-mind warranties you've learned to expect."

In addition to high-efficiency siding production, Mr. Kapres says, "The new plant will expand our capacity for established VERSATEX specialty products like the woodgrain WP4 Canvas Series; Stealth trimboards; and VERSAWRAP column wraps."

He estimates that staffing the new facility will broaden the VERSATEX head count by about 50 percent. "The local workforce has been good for us," he adds. "These are dedicated people, hardworking people, people who come to us with that classic steelworker ethic. We're excited to be able to bring manufacturing jobs back to the area."

Mr. Pace concluded, "The VERSATEX team is poised for its third decade of innovation. After years of R&D, XCEED Lap Siding will lead us into a future of leadership in both conventional trim-and-sheet products, and in the whole-home solutions that builders, consumers and distributors continue to call for."

Now celebrating its 20th anniversary, VERSATEX was founded by industry professionals dedicated to bringing exceptional building products to the marketplace. Our unmatched quality and consistency generate PVC component options that meet and surpass the needs of builders, architects, fabricators and homeowners. At the same time, our market-back approach focuses new-product development on customer requirements and innovations that make a real difference in efficiency and design.

