Verse.ai announces RCS messaging functionality for branded text conversations

"RCS unlocks a new layer of trust, deliverability, and experience design in business messaging, and we're excited to bring that capability to our customers without compromising reliability." – Matthew White, Principal Product Manager, Verse Post this

Deliverability via RCS does require the recipient to have an active internet connection. In the event that a text recipient does not have internet access, or the recipient's device isn't RCS capable, Verse automatically falls back to SMS via a 10-digit long code (10DLC) number, ensuring continuity in the conversation.

For businesses, RCS represents an advantage in terms of message branding, identification, and security. With RCS enabled, clients can set up their own RCS business profile: a contact card that controls how the brand appears to recipients within the text conversation and inbox. Rather than sending texts as just a phone number (or unknown number), RCS brands your text outreach, building brand identification and customer trust. RCS also enables a business to guide conversations through suggested replies, providing a series of pre-defined paths in carousel format.

In addition, RCS provides superior security to traditional SMS with partial or end-to-end encryption, depending on the phone and carrier. Businesses can increase brand trust, reduce spam, and decrease the chances of being blocked by carriers with RCS verified sender identification.

RCS is just one part of Verse's texting platform. Verse, a NiCE company, is a fully-managed texting platform that combines AI with their own team of human agents to scale customer conversations.

"RCS redefines what a business conversation should feel like," says Matthew White, Principal Product Manager at Verse. "RCS unlocks a new layer of trust, deliverability, and experience design in business messaging, and we're excited to bring that capability to our customers without compromising reliability."

Verse helps businesses meet customers on their smartphones without any extra lift. Verse works 24/7 to engage, qualify, and book appointments with your leads, passing qualified and high-value opportunities to your team.

Media Contact

Craig Hengel, Verse.ai, a NiCE Company, 1 619-800-5785, [email protected], https://verse.ai/

SOURCE Verse.ai, a NiCE Company