Verse.ai Honored as 2026 "Overall PropTech Company of the Year" in PropTech Breakthrough Awards Program

"Being named Overall PropTech Company of the Year reflects how Verse drives real outcomes across the buyer's journey by meeting customers where they are, when they're ready, and this win is credit to a team that keeps raising its own bar." – Mike Bills, PhD, General Manager, Verse.ai Post this

Verse's AI agents conduct two-way SMS conversations around the clock, qualifying prospects against criteria including credit score, price range, location, and purchase timeline, then delivering warm qualified leads to sales teams while filtering out contacts that would otherwise consume seller time. A human-in-the-loop layer of concierges monitors AI conversations in real time, and Verse's proprietary trustContact™ framework governs every consumer interaction for compliance with TCPA and evolving state-level consumer communications laws.

After recently uniting with sister company Atlas under one brand, Verse also includes an AI digital web assistant, which intelligently guides website visitors to the right homes or solutions.

"Residential real estate runs on conversations, and the operators who win are the ones who contact buyers within the same hour that they raise their hand," said Mike Bills, PhD, General Manager of Verse.ai. "We built Verse so that engagement is fully managed across the channels buyers actually use, with compliance and human handoff built into the workflow. Being named Overall PropTech Company of the Year reflects how Verse drives real outcomes across the buyer's journey by meeting customers where they are, when they're ready, and this win is credit to a team that keeps raising its own bar."

The PropTech sector is rapidly redefining how people buy, sell, manage, and experience real estate, transforming one of the world's largest asset classes. From AI-driven property insights and digital transaction platforms to smart building technologies and sustainability solutions, PropTech is delivering greater efficiency, transparency and sustainability.

The mission of the annual PropTech Breakthrough Awards program is to recognize the innovators transforming the global real estate landscape through technology. The program conducts a comprehensive analysis of the companies, technologies and solutions redefining how properties are bought, sold, managed and developed. From property management platforms and smart building solutions to AI-driven analytics, blockchain-based transactions and digital twin technology, these breakthrough innovations are enabling real estate companies to operate more efficiently, enhance user experiences and shape the future of how people interact with property.

"Overall PropTech Company of the Year is the most rigorous category we run, and what distinguished Verse.ai this year was its combination of measurable lead-conversion outcomes for customers, the compliance discipline of the trustContact™ framework, and the brand unification with Atlas that connects the digital and SMS touchpoints buyers actually use," said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director of PropTech Breakthrough Awards. "Verse.ai is a returning PropTech Breakthrough winner, and the work the team has done this year continues to set the bar for what conversational AI can do in residential real estate. Congratulations to Verse.ai on being named our 2026 Overall PropTech Company of the Year."

As residential real estate consolidates digital and offline channels into a single buyer journey and compliance expectations around consumer communications expand, Verse.ai is investing across deeper CRM integrations and AI architecture powered by NiCE Cognigy.

About Verse.ai

Verse.ai, powered by NiCE Cognigy, is a fully-managed AI agent platform that improves customer experiences and lead conversion through AI-powered business texting, AI digital assistants, and omnichannel AI across SMS, email, and phone. Verse combines always-on AI with human-in-the-loop oversight and the trustContact™ compliance framework to deliver fast, qualified, and compliant lead engagement at scale across mortgage, homebuilding, home services, insurance, and traditional real estate. With the brand unification of Atlas, a fellow NiCE company, Verse.ai now delivers a single AI engagement layer across the full residential buyer journey. For more information, visit verse.ai.

About PropTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading independent market intelligence organization for global technology innovation and leadership, the PropTech Breakthrough Awards program is dedicated to honoring and recognizing the creativity, hard work and success of companies, technologies and products in the larger field of real estate technology. The PropTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough Real Estate Technology companies and products in categories including Financing, Property Management, Short Term & Vacation Rental, Shared Space, Marketplaces, Investment & Crowdfunding, Agent Tools & Services, Property Closing, Insurance, Construction Tech and more. For more information, visit: https://proptechbreakthrough.com/

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Media Contact

Craig Hengel, Verse.ai, 1 619-800-5785, [email protected], verse.ai

SOURCE Verse.ai