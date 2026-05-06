Verse.ai integrates with VoApps to combine text outreach with DirectDrop Voicemail

"Voicemail drops are much more effective than placing a thousand outbound calls with only a handful answered. Compliant, text-based outreach with voicemail drops actually drives inbound calls with motivated people who want to talk." – Damien Swendsen, SVP of Revenue, Verse Post this

Across all age groups, texting is the most effective channel for customer communication, with two-way text conversations growing in popularity for brands wanting to better connect with their customers. In fact, 78% of people prefer that businesses text them rather than call.

On the other hand, only 13% of outbound calls from businesses are answered, making them a comparatively expensive and inefficient way to reach out. With call answer rates continuing to decline, companies must pivot from the traditional call-first approach.

The data speaks for itself: 98% of text messages are read, and 87% of voicemails are read or listened to. Combining text messaging with ringless voicemail can save companies time and costs, reducing the cost of manual dialing by 90%.

"Voicemail drops are much more effective than placing a thousand outbound calls with only a handful answered," says Damien Swendsen, SVP of Revenue at Verse. "People don't pick up the phone anymore. For most sales teams, manual dialing is a costly time sink—especially with compliance becoming more challenging each year. Compliant, text-based outreach with voicemail drops actually drives inbound calls with motivated people who want to talk. It empowers sales teams to do better outreach in a way that people actually embrace, and that's what we do here at Verse. So your team can spend more time talking to people, and less time waiting for them to answer."

Verse provides fully-managed AI texting which responds immediately to prospects and customers 24/7, driving inbound calls and booked appointments when they are ready. Verse nurtures leads via text and email, and allows for call live transfers when the lead is ready.

VoApps DirectDrop Voicemails use patented technology to drop voicemail messages directly to recipients' inboxes, validating the message, improving trust, and providing methods for recipients to get in touch with brands how they prefer. Both Verse and VoApps solutions operate in full compliance with the TCPA and other governing regulations, providing risk-free and effective communication.

Combining both technologies, Verse and VoApps integration supports an omnichannel approach to better meet customers on their smartphones—without any extra lift. Verse's texting plus ringless voicemail enables respectful, compliant, cost-effective outreach that enables people to reply on their time and their terms.

Media Contact

Craig Hengel, Verse.ai, 1 619-800-5785, [email protected], https://verse.ai/

SOURCE Verse.ai