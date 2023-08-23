Version 9 ezCheckprinting Software Offers a Plethora of New Features For Business Accommodation

New customers get an array of new features in the latest version 9 ezCheckprinting business software from Halfpricesoft.com. Test drive at no cost or obligation at halfpricesoft.com.

CHAMPAIGN, Ill., Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The customers have spoken and Halfpricesoft.com developers have listened. The new release of ezCheckprinting version 9 for Windows has been revamped with multiple new and improved features for customer satisfaction and ease of use. There is no cost increase for potential customers. The new version remains to be the same no hidden or recurring fee software.

Per clients' requests, we improved ezCheckPrinting:

Enhancements made for Windows 11 compatibility and latest printer drivers

Compatibility updates for QuickBooks online and QuickBooks 2023

Note fields now support multiple lines

Improved logo and signature functionality for easier data sharing

Increased maximum pay amount from $9,999,999.99 to $99,999,999.99

to Introduction of the new password protection feature in the network version

https://www.halfpricesoft.com/business_check_software/ezCheckPrinting_password_protection.asp

"The latest release of ezCheckprinting version 9 from Halfpricesoft.com has many new requested features from our customer base." said Halfpricesoft.com Founder, Dr. Ge,

With the latest ezCheckPrinting software, businesses can easily print checks to pay bills, print blank checks to fill in manually and print draft checks to receive payments more easily.

customers can download the trial version at https://www.halfpricesoft.com/product_ezCheck.asp The software is also available for MAC (sold separately).

The unique features of this MICR & laser cheque writing and printing software include:

Print checks on blank check stock or pre-printed checks in check-on-top, check-in-middle, or check-on-bottom and three per page formats

Starting at just $49 for a single installation, (we offer discounts for multi installations) ezCheckPrinting is affordable for any size business and is compatible with all popular brands of laser printers (most of which can print bank-accepted MICR numbers) and specialized MICR printers. Furthermore, there are never recurring fees or hidden fees associated with the program.

To learn more about ezCheckPrinting business check writing software and the many easy to use features, please visit https://www.halfpricesoft.com/product_ezCheck.asp

Media Contact

T. Bernard, halfpricesoft.com, 502-259-0936, [email protected]

