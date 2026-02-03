Versium Unveils Versium REACH MCP Server: Connecting AI Agents to the Industry's Leading Identity Technology

Versium is launching the Versium REACH MCP Server, a first-of-its-kind "bridge" that connects AI agents (like Claude) directly to Versium's massive identity graph. This removes the need for manual data uploads, allowing AI to autonomously find, enrich, and validate customer data using natural language. Versium is turning their powerful identity technology into a universal language that AI agents can finally speak fluently.

REDMOND, Wash., Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Versium, the DaaS leader in data-driven marketing and sales intelligence, today announced the launch of the Versium REACH Model Context Protocol (MCP) Server. This breakthrough release provides AI agents (most notably, Anthropic's Claude) with a standardized, "plug-and-play" connection to Versium's massive B2B2C identity graph, turning static chatbots into high-performance data intelligence experts.

In an era where AI is only as good as the context it receives, Versium is breaking down the final barrier between raw data and intelligent action. By adopting the emerging MCP standard, Versium REACH allows organizations to ground their AI agents in real-world identity data, firmographics, and contact intelligence without manual exports or custom API coding.

"Your data shouldn't be locked in a vault—it should be a universal language that your AI speaks fluently," said Dillana Lim, CEO of Versium. "We aren't just giving you a tool; we are giving your AI agents the intuition to understand the 360-degree view of the person, in real-time."

"Static integrations cannot support the next generation of AI. By building on the Model Context Protocol, we provide the grounding required for LLMs to reason with complex B2B2C identities on-demand. This architecture allows an agent to dynamically govern its own data needs by determining what information to retrieve, how to use it, and the precise moment to pull from our graph. We are moving AI agents away from speculation and toward decisions based on a high-fidelity, real-time source of truth." — Matthew Baumgartner, Head of Data at Versium.

The Autonomous Workflow: Orchestrating the "Connected Agent"

The true power of the Versium REACH MCP Server is realized when it is "stitched together" with other MCP-enabled tools to create fully autonomous, end-to-end business systems. By combining Versium with other ecosystem servers, organizations can execute complex workflows such as:

The "Full-Cycle Sales Agent": An AI agent uses the Google Drive MCP to read a product brief, queries the Versium REACH MCP to generate a targeted B2B prospect list, and then uses the Slack or Gmail MCP to draft and send personalized outreach—all in one command.

The "Clean-Room Researcher": An agent pulls raw visitor logs via the PostgreSQL MCP, identifies anonymous companies using Versium's IP-to-Domain tool, and then updates a CRM record via the Salesforce MCP with enriched firmographic data.

The "Automated Validation Audit": An agent scans a new lead list from the HubSpot MCP, runs it through Versium's Email Validation for hygiene, and automatically flags non-deliverable records for the marketing team.

Core Capabilities

Enrich in Real-Time: Instantly append business emails, phone numbers, and lifestyle attributes to any prospect list during a chat session.

Generate High-Intent Lists: Ask an agent to "Identify and preview 500 CEOs in the SaaS space with homeownership in California" and receive a data-backed estimate instantly.

Validate on the Fly: Cleanse and verify email deliverability directly within a developer's IDE or marketing assistant.

Future Horizons: What's Next for Versium AI

The launch of the Versium REACH MCP Server is the first step in Versium's 2026 roadmap toward Agentic Data Orchestration. Looking ahead, Versium is developing:

Asynchronous "Long-Running" Tasks: Allowing AI agents to start REACH jobs in the background and notify the user upon completion along with a download link for the file.

Agent Access to Additional Account Features: Allowing AI agents to query additional info about the user's account (i.e. usage metrics, saved lists, projects, and personas).

Agent Access to Detailed REACH Documentation: Allow the agent to query REACH documentation directly to provide users with a natural language interface to answer questions about how to get the most out of their REACH subscription.

Availability

The Versium REACH MCP Server is available today for all Versium REACH subscribers. Developers can integrate the server into MCP-compatible clients like Claude or any other MCP supported platform using the official URL: https://app.versium.com/mcp/reach.

Learn more and watch the MCP in action at versium.com/versium-reach-mcp.

