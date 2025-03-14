Versus Sports Simulator Expands Coverage to Include Women's D1 College Basketball and Men's D2/D3 College Basketball

Expanding our coverage to include additional college basketball divisions felt like the natural next step, and we are extremely excited to contribute our unique data insights into this space. Post this

The Versus Sports Simulator platform empowers sports fans, analysts, and bracket enthusiasts with proprietary mathematical models that generate precise predictions and valuable insights. Users can explore comprehensive team rankings, customize game simulations, and analyze side-by-side matchups for more than a dozen sports.

With March Madness Selection Sunday fast approaching on March 16, fans can use the Versus Sports Simulator to make informed decisions when filling out their NCAA Tournament brackets. The platform's advanced data models provide valuable insights for identifying potential upsets, sleeper teams, and tournament favorites.

"As someone who's personally used the Versus Sports Simulator to win my own tournament pool four of the past five years, I can confidently say — it works!" said Pugh. "I wouldn't suggest blindly following every prediction when filling out your bracket, though. I use the tool to help me identify matchups that deserve a closer look, and then I do my homework only on those matchups. I find that it speeds up the process tremendously and helps me identify the most probable Final Four teams. And Versus Sports Simulator provides a unique blend of statistical team data that I find to be much more insightful than focusing only on player stats."

In addition to helping fans with their brackets, Versus Sports Simulator is also available to provide daily or weekly Top 25 rankings for Men's D1/D2/D3 and Women's D1 basketball to interested media outlets. For journalists or publications looking to feature weekly rankings in their coverage, please reach out directly.

Explore the new rankings here:

For additional information or media inquiries, visit VersusSportsSimulator.com or contact Steve Pugh directly.

Media Contact

Steve Pugh, Versus Sports Simulator, 1 8045370281, [email protected], https://www.versussportssimulator.com/

SOURCE Versus Sports Simulator