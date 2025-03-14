Versus Sports Simulator Expands Coverage to Include Women's D1 College Basketball and Men's D2/D3 College Basketball

Versus Sports Simulator expands its coverage to include Women's NCAA D1 College Basketball and Men's NCAA D2/D3 College Basketball, offering fans comprehensive rankings and data insights across additional divisions. This expansion further solidifies the platform's position as a leading resource for sports analysis.
RICHMOND, Va., March 14, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Versus Sports Simulator, a trusted resource for sports rankings and data analysis for over 15 years, is proud to announce the expansion of its college basketball coverage. In addition to its long-standing coverage of Men's NCAA Division I College Basketball, the platform now offers comprehensive rankings and data insights for Women's D1 College Basketball as well as Men's D2 and D3 College Basketball.
Founder Steve Pugh shared his excitement about the expansion: "For 15 years, fans of the game have enjoyed our College Basketball rankings and insights, and the feedback has been overwhelmingly positive. Our product has earned respect and appreciation from sports enthusiasts nationwide. Expanding our coverage to include additional college basketball divisions felt like the natural next step, and we are extremely excited to contribute our unique data insights into this space."
The Versus Sports Simulator platform empowers sports fans, analysts, and bracket enthusiasts with proprietary mathematical models that generate precise predictions and valuable insights. Users can explore comprehensive team rankings, customize game simulations, and analyze side-by-side matchups for more than a dozen sports.
With March Madness Selection Sunday fast approaching on March 16, fans can use the Versus Sports Simulator to make informed decisions when filling out their NCAA Tournament brackets. The platform's advanced data models provide valuable insights for identifying potential upsets, sleeper teams, and tournament favorites.
"As someone who's personally used the Versus Sports Simulator to win my own tournament pool four of the past five years, I can confidently say — it works!" said Pugh. "I wouldn't suggest blindly following every prediction when filling out your bracket, though. I use the tool to help me identify matchups that deserve a closer look, and then I do my homework only on those matchups. I find that it speeds up the process tremendously and helps me identify the most probable Final Four teams. And Versus Sports Simulator provides a unique blend of statistical team data that I find to be much more insightful than focusing only on player stats."
In addition to helping fans with their brackets, Versus Sports Simulator is also available to provide daily or weekly Top 25 rankings for Men's D1/D2/D3 and Women's D1 basketball to interested media outlets. For journalists or publications looking to feature weekly rankings in their coverage, please reach out directly.
Explore the new rankings here:
- NCAA D1 Women's College Basketball Rankings
- NCAA D2 Men's College Basketball Rankings
- NCAA D3 Men's College Basketball Rankings
For additional information or media inquiries, visit VersusSportsSimulator.com or contact Steve Pugh directly.
