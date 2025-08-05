VersusMedia Launches Media Mentor, a Free AI Tool for Independent Filmmakers and Musicians

VersusMedia has released Media Mentor, a free AI-powered chatbot that gives independent filmmakers and musicians instant, personalized feedback on their creative work. Registered users can upload songs for melody and lyric critique, scripts and treatments for story notes, images for visual guidance, and even record questions by microphone. Media Mentor expands VersusMedia's artist-first ecosystem, which already includes two 24/7 Roku streaming channels and an on-demand catalog of 800+ indie films and music videos. Founder Ryan Vinson says the tool "puts a creative advisor at every artist's fingertips," continuing the company's two-decade mission to help grassroots creators thrive. Artists can sign up and start using Media Mentor at VersusMedia.com free of charge.
LOS ANGELES, Aug. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- VersusMedia has unveiled Media Mentor, a new AI-powered chatbot that gives independent filmmakers and musicians personalized creative feedback on their projects. The tool is now freely available to all registered users of VersusMedia.com.
With Media Mentor, users can upload songs, scripts, images, and more to receive instant analysis and insight. Musicians can get feedback on melody and lyrics. Filmmakers can receive notes on their film ideas, script drafts, or visual concepts. The tool also supports voice recordings for spontaneous song critique and creative questions. Media Mentor is designed to help artists sharpen their work and move forward with confidence.
"Independent artists often work in isolation or with limited resources," said Ryan Vinson, founder of VersusMedia. "Media Mentor acts like a creative advisor, always available to help them develop their projects and stay inspired."
Part of a Growing Ecosystem for Independent Creators
Since 2001, VersusMedia has helped over 1,000 films find music and build strong collaborations between filmmakers and musicians. The company has supported numerous productions, produced several films, judged competitions, and offered licensing and distribution tools for artists worldwide.
VersusMedia also operates two 24/7 streaming channels. One features a curated mix of independent films, shorts, and music videos. The other showcases music videos only. Both are available through the VersusMedia Roku app and at watch.versusmedia.com. These channels are powered by the company's on-demand library of over 800 titles, which is also accessible through the web and mobile apps.
Free to Use. Built for Artists.
Media Mentor is free for all registered users, and signing up for VersusMedia.com is also free. Artists can explore ideas, get thoughtful feedback, and prepare their work for wider exposure using the same platform that offers streaming distribution, music licensing, and community support.
"Media Mentor reflects our commitment to serving real artists," said Vinson. "We are here to support the people who are building stories and sounds from the ground up."
To access Media Mentor or register for free, visit www.versusmedia.com.
1.About VersusMedia
Founded in 2001, VersusMedia helps independent filmmakers and musicians connect, collaborate, and distribute their work. The company supports a large on-demand catalog, operates two 24/7 streaming channels, and provides artist-first tools that make creativity more accessible and sustainable.
