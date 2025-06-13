Vertaeon, an established risk and sustainability SaaS platform provider, moves deeper into Artificial Intelligence with new parent entity AltaScient

"Building on Vertaeon's product platform and cloud computing foundations, AltaScient is well-positioned to rapidly develop and deploy new and advanced AI models for market, financial, supply chain and sustainability risks. Post this

AltaScient CEO, Rekha Menon-Varma, noted: "Building on Vertaeon's product platform and cloud computing foundations, AltaScient is well-positioned to rapidly develop and deploy new and advanced AI models for market, financial, supply chain and sustainability risks. A second important aspect is enabling access for large corporations and small-medium-size companies as well."

AltaScient's products are designed to be a must-have for enterprise initiatives that seek to maximize how dynamic data from disparate sources are leveraged to develop insights and mitigation actions. Rekha also reiterated that "We set aggressive milestones and have products and working revenue models in-place within six months of incorporation. This fast-paced product deployment including AI integration makes AltaScient highly attractive for customers, partners and investors."

About AltaScient:

AltaScient is an Atlanta-based startup leveraging large-scale disparate data and advanced analytics to deliver dynamic risk insights on industry sectors and their value chains. AltaScient integrates artificial intelligence tools and language models (AI/LM) and other analytics tools onto company, sector and value chain performance data, to deliver an innovative array of enterprise risk, sustainability and market analytics offerings.(https://www.altascient.com)

About Vertaeon:

Vertaeon leveraged strategy, operational expertise and technology to enable data analytics for the assessment of supply chain, sustainability and business risks. Founded as an advisory firm, Vertaeon identified a critical market need and successfully realigned as a data analytics SaaS provider in recent years. Vertaeon has been a thought leader in this field, launching comprehensive enterprise and supply chain risk analytics solutions to promote sustainable operations and mitigate business risks. For more details, please visit us at https://www.vertaeon.com.

