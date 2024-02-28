Vertical Bridge Charitable Network Reaches New Milestone with Over $11 Million in Philanthropic Giving

Vertical Bridge REIT, LLC ("Vertical Bridge") the largest private owner and operator of communications infrastructure in the United States, today announced that Vertical Bridge Charitable Network ("VBCN") surpassed $11.8 million in cash donations and completed over 7,200 hours of volunteer time since initiating the philanthropy program in2014. During that time VBCN has also matched over $380,000 in employee contributions and donated to more than 900 meaningful causes. VBCN is an employee-led initiative created to empower Vertical Bridge, its investors, and employees to support charitable organizations in their surrounding communities.

2023 Donations Totaled Over $2 Million, Focused on Education, Housing, and Food Insecurity

BOCA RATON, Fla., Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Vertical Bridge REIT, LLC ("Vertical Bridge") the largest private owner and operator of communications infrastructure in the United States, today announced that Vertical Bridge Charitable Network ("VBCN") surpassed $11.8 million in cash donations and completed over 7,200 hours of volunteer time since initiating the philanthropy program in 2014. During that time VBCN has also matched over $380,000 in employee contributions and donated to more than 900 meaningful causes. VBCN is an employee-led initiative created to empower Vertical Bridge, its investors, and employees to support charitable organizations in their surrounding communities.

In 2023 alone, VBCN donated more than $2 million to 161 organizations. The team also achieved 100% volunteer participation, significantly exceeding its 2,000-hour community service goal.

"At Vertical Bridge, giving back to the communities where we live and work is one of our core values," said President and CEO, Ron Bizick. "I'm proud of our team for dedicating their time to supporting a number of meaningful causes in 2023, and we look forward to continuing our efforts."

VBCN has long supported organizations such as Habitat for Humanity, Kids Beating Cancer, Boca Helping Hands, DigDeep Water Project, Forgotten Soldiers, and Best Foot Forward. The initiative is also dedicated to giving back to the local South Florida community. In 2023, VBCN adopted a local elementary school, Pine Grove Elementary, to support their initiatives. This included repainting their classrooms to create a more enriched learning environment for teachers and students.

"It's remarkable how far VBCN has come since the initiative began in 2014," said Executive Chairman and Co-Founder, Alex Gellman. "Surpassing the $10 million donated milestone is an incredible accomplishment for the entire Vertical Bridge family, and we are proud to support our employees and our customers as they continue to make positive impacts in their communities and across the country."

About Vertical Bridge

Vertical Bridge REIT, LLC is the largest private owner and operator of communications infrastructure and locations in the United States, with a portfolio of more than 500,000 sites, including over 11,000 owned and master-leased towers and the nation's largest and tallest collection of broadcast tower sites. The Company's portfolio spreads across all 50 states and Puerto Rico and is comprised of towers, rooftops, billboards, utility attachments, convenience stores and other locations in support of wireless network deployments. In addition to colocation, Vertical Bridge offers build-to-suit, edge data centers and in-building wireless network solutions.

Based in Boca Raton, Florida, Vertical Bridge was founded in 2014 and is led by a senior management team with over 400 years of collective experience in tower infrastructure and related sectors. Vertical Bridge became the first tower company in the world to reach net-zero emissions, maintaining CarbonNeutral® certification since 2020. For more information, please visit http://www.verticalbridge.com.

