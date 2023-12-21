Vertical Bridge Elevates Two Key Executives to COO and EVP

"Bob and Blair are dedicated, proven leaders at Vertical Bridge and have played critical roles in our success to date," said President and CEO Ron Bizick. Post this

Mr. Glosson is currently Executive Vice President of Real Estate and Technology. In his new role as COO, Mr. Glosson will oversee engineering, operations, real estate, and information technology. Prior to joining the team, he was Co-Founder, President, and COO at Eco-Site, which merged with Vertical Bridge in 2020.

"It is an honor to expand my role at Vertical Bridge. We are laser-focused on being the best partner to our customers, and I am happy to be a part of that endeavor," said Mr. Glosson.

Mrs. Crawford, currently Senior Vice President of Sales & Marketing for Vertical Bridge, will lead all leasing, sales, and marketing activities for the company. Mrs. Crawford will also assume additional responsibilities for the site administration and asset management departments.

"I am proud of all that the Vertical Bridge team has accomplished in supporting our customers and look forward to continuing to provide them with innovative solutions," said Mrs. Crawford.

About Vertical Bridge

Vertical Bridge REIT, LLC is the largest private owner and operator of communications infrastructure and locations in the United States, with a portfolio of more than 500,000 sites, including over 11,000 owned and master-leased towers and the nation's largest and tallest collection of broadcast tower sites. The Company's portfolio spreads across all 50 states and Puerto Rico and is comprised of towers, rooftops, billboards, utility attachments, convenience stores and other locations in support of wireless network deployments. In addition to colocation, Vertical Bridge offers build-to-suit, edge data centers and in-building wireless network solutions.

Based in Boca Raton, Florida, Vertical Bridge was founded in 2014 and is led by a senior management team with over 400 years of collective experience in tower infrastructure and related sectors. Vertical Bridge became the first tower company in the world to reach net-zero emissions, maintaining CarbonNeutral® certification since 2020. For more information, please visit http://www.verticalbridge.com.

