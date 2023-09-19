Vertical Bridge Maintains Carbon Neutrality Through 2023 While Doubling Portfolio

"We've been focused on environmentally conscious initiatives since our founding in 2014 and are committed to remaining an industry leader on carbon neutrality," said CEO Ronald G. Bizick, II. Tweet this

To achieve CarbonNeutral® certification, Vertical Bridge worked with Climate Impact Partners, a specialist firm involved in carbon market solutions for climate action, which conducted an independent assessment of the greenhouse gas emissions produced from its towers and communications infrastructure, offices, business travel, HVAC, material transportation, as well as other parts of its carbon footprint.

Vertical Bridge offset unavoidable emissions through support for projects that focus on nature-based climate solutions and resource recovery, renewable energy, clean water, and increased fuel efficiency.

About Vertical Bridge

Vertical Bridge REIT, LLC is the largest private owner and operator of communications infrastructure and locations in the United States, with a portfolio of more than 500,000 sites, including over 11,000 owned and master-leased towers and the nation's largest and tallest collection of broadcast tower sites. The Company's portfolio spreads across all 50 states and Puerto Rico and is comprised of towers, rooftops, billboards, utility attachments, convenience stores and other locations in support of wireless network deployments. In addition to colocation, Vertical Bridge offers build-to-suit, edge data centers and in-building wireless network solutions.

Based in Boca Raton, Florida, Vertical Bridge was founded in 2014 and is led by a senior management team with over 400 years of collective experience in tower infrastructure and related sectors. Vertical Bridge became the first tower company in the world to reach net-zero emissions, maintaining CarbonNeutral® certification since 2020. For more information, please visit - http://www.verticalbridge.com.

About Climate Impact Partners

Climate Impact Partners is a leader in developing and delivering high-quality, high-impact carbon market solutions for climate action. For more than 20 years, the company, which is committed to delivering 1 billion tonnes of CO2 reductions, has worked with climate-leading businesses to support more than 600 carbon removal and reduction projects in 56 countries. With a focus on helping to transform the global economy, improve health and livelihoods and restore a thriving planet, Climate Impact Partners develops and delivers the highest quality carbon-financed projects. It creates and manages carbon credit and energy attribute certificate portfolios that enable its clients to offset emissions they can't yet reduce, put a price on carbon to incentivize change, and meet ambitious climate goals. Climate Impact Partners builds on the expertise, integrity, and innovation of two companies that have led the voluntary carbon market – Natural Capital Partners and ClimateCare.

