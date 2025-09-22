Vertical Gallery expands signature urban art programming to global collector audience

"Vertical Gallery 3.0 brings our artists and our aesthetic to the world at large, and better serves the needs of a global collector audience demanding new, more interactive experiences," says owner and curator Patrick Hull. Post this

'The Scenic Route,' an all-star group show on view through Sept. 27, will be Vertical's last exhibition in its current West Town Chicago space, although the gallery will return to Chicago at least twice in 2026, presenting its 13-Year Anniversary Show in March in partnership with Jackson Junge Gallery as well as showcasing acclaimed Dutch painter Collin van der Sluijs in July in tandem with Joy Machine Gallery. Additional 2026 exhibitions and locations will be announced at a later date.

"Vertical 3.0 begins now," says owner and curator Patrick Hull. "Vertical 1.0 was our original location on Chicago's Western Ave. Vertical 2.0 brought us to West Chicago Ave., and introduced Vertical exhibitions in Paris and New York, Vertical 3.0 brings our artists and our aesthetic to the world at large, and better serves the needs of a global collector audience demanding new, more interactive experiences."

Vertical's reboot creates new opportunities for artists as well as collectors, Hull says. For example, some of the 12 artists included in Vertical's Aqua Art Miami roster are exhibiting on U.S. shores for the first time.

"Now our artists are no longer showing in just one space, or in just one market. Wherever they're based and wherever they want to show their work, we can partner with them to put together the right plan," Hull explains. "There are so many ways to grow both of our businesses."

Rest assured that Vertical's core values and ethos remain steadfast. "Our commitment to showing the best in contemporary art hasn't changed," Hull says. "In fact, the best is still to come."

About Vertical Gallery: Vertical Gallery is a recognized leader in the world of urban-contemporary art, presenting an ever-growing roster of established and emerging artists at the vanguard of street art, pop surrealism and beyond. Launched in Chicago in April 2013, Vertical now focuses its annual exhibition schedule on art fairs, pop-up showcases and other destination events across the U.S. and across the globe, exposing all corners of the international collector market to the consistency and diversity that have remained hallmarks of the gallery's programming efforts since day one. For more information, visit https://verticalgallery.com.

