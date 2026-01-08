"Vertical Neighborhood" in Buenos Aires Picks the Penetron System for Concrete Durability

When exposed to moisture, the Penetron System permanently seal the microcracks, pores and capillaries commonly found in concrete against the penetration of water, moisture or liquids – substantially extending the service life of the new concrete structures. Post this

"Each of our neighborhoods has its own identity; residents support their local sports teams, politicians and traditions," adds Ariel Stipelman, Country Manager of Penetron Argentina. "The Line Ocampo development is in Palmero, Buenos Aires' largest barrio and one of its most walkable, with historic houses from the late 19th century lining the tree-lined streets."

A luxurious residential development featuring a distinctive architectural design (Anchezar/Santagada Architects), Line Ocampo seemingly stacks single-family homes into a vertical neighborhood, each with its own garden and views of the landscaped grounds below. Comprising 50,000 m2 of living space on eight floors, the117 penthouse and apartment units offer garden terraces and – for the upper floor penthouses – private swimming pools. Further amenities include a common landscaped courtyard, fitness gym, wellness spa, game rooms, event lounges, solarium, BBQ areas, wine cellar, rooftop bar, three indoor/outdoor swimming pools, and below-grade underground parking.

"With a construction site less than half-a-mile (600 meters) from the Rio de la Plata estuary, the engineers at Azzolini Construction, the project's general contractor, mandated a comprehensive waterproofing solution to protect below-grade concrete elements from exposure to water, the climate, and high groundwater levels," explains Ariel Stipelman. "Because of the different types of waterproofing protection needed, Penetron Argentina recommended the Penetron System, a suite of proven waterproofing solutions encompassing crystalline waterproofing products, liquid sealers and waterstops."

PENETRON, a topical crystalline waterproofing material, was applied as a slurry to protect each of the balconies and terraces exposed to the climate; PENTRON ADMIX, a crystalline waterproofing admixture, was added to the concrete mix for the many swimming pools; PENESEAL PRO, a spray-on liquid sealer, was applied to prepared concrete surfaces of the exposed parking garage ramps.

Ariel Stipelman adds: "When exposed to moisture, the Penetron System permanently seal the microcracks, pores and capillaries commonly found in concrete against the penetration of water, moisture or liquids – substantially extending the service life of the new concrete structures."

The Penetron Group is a leading manufacturer of specialty construction products for concrete waterproofing, concrete repairs and floor preparation systems. The Group operates through a global network, offering support to the design and construction community through its regional offices, representatives, and distribution channels.

