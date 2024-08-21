VerticalChange Earns AWS Competency as Proven Nonprofit Data Management Solution

"We are thrilled to achieve AWS Nonprofit Competency status. This recognition underscores our commitment to delivering flexible and secure technology that empowers our customers to amplify their impact with greater efficiency." - Jonathan Humfrey, Co-Founder and CEO of VerticalChange Post this

The AWS Nonprofit Competency differentiates VerticalChange as an AWS Partner Network (APN) member capable of delivering specialized solutions aligned with AWS best practices. This prestigious designation is awarded to partners demonstrating technical proficiency and a history of successful customer outcomes aiding nonprofits in fulfilling their missions.

VerticalChange was founded to address the complex data management challenges within the social service and public health sectors, including fragmented data collection, lack of interoperability, and stringent privacy requirements. Many social service and public health agencies struggle with the challenge to obtain accurate and timely data due to reliance on siloed systems, hindering collaboration and data sharing with agency partners and funding agencies.

"We recognized the need for a consolidated, secure solution that could eliminate data silos and support interoperability between systems," said Jonathan Humfrey, Co-Founder and CEO of VerticalChange. "We are thrilled to achieve AWS Nonprofit Competency status. This recognition underscores our commitment to delivering flexible and secure technology that empowers our customers to amplify their impact with greater efficiency."

AWS provides scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions to organizations ranging from startups to global enterprises. The AWS Competency Program aims to aid nonprofits in identifying Technology Partners with extensive industry experience and expertise. Achieving the AWS Nonprofit Competency status validates VerticalChange's success in delivering solutions tailored to the unique data collection and reporting needs of nonprofits.

VerticalChange is committed to transforming data management and reducing data silos within the social sector. The user-friendly platform offers a versatile interface designed to address the complex data collection and reporting needs of nonprofits, community health workers, and government agencies. VerticalChange is dedicated to helping organizations create lasting positive change for individuals and communities through smart technology and effective data management. For more information, visit https://www.hello.verticalchange.com.

