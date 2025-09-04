Vertilocity, an HBK Company, Recognized on Accounting Today's 2025 VAR 100 List

Recognition underscores strategic commitment to technology innovation and client success
PITTSBURGH, Sept. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Vertilocity, an HBK company, has once again earned a spot on Accounting Today's 2025 VAR 100 list, which honors the top value-added resellers (VARs) of accounting and ERP software across the United States. This marks the third consecutive year Vertilocity and HBK have been recognized for their outstanding performance in delivering cloud-based financial management solutions.
The VAR 100 list highlights firms that excel in helping organizations transform their operations through strategic technology implementation. Vertilocity's continued placement on the list reflects its consistent delivery of innovative Acumatica and Sage Intacct solutions and its focus on optimizing business outcomes for clients across diverse industries.
"This recognition speaks to the strength of our team, our proven track record of technology enablement, and HBK's long-standing commitment to investing in solutions that help clients thrive in today's fast-evolving business environment," said Tom Angelo, Managing Principal and Chief Executive Officer of HBK.
Bruce Nelson, President of Vertilocity, added, "We are proud to be leading the way in cloud-based ERP transformation and delivering value that goes beyond software."
Backed by HBK's robust advisory infrastructure, Vertilocity continues to expand its reach and capabilities, empowering clients with scalable, data-driven systems designed to support growth, compliance, and operational excellence. This recognition further validates the firm's strategy of aligning deep financial expertise with advanced cloud technologies.
About Vertilocity
Vertilocity, an HBK company, is a leading managed services provider (MSP) and value-added reseller (VAR) specializing in cloud-based ERP solutions and IT services. With nearly 40 years of experience, Vertilocity integrates people, processes, and technology to help businesses in healthcare, manufacturing, professional services, nonprofit, and property management achieve their goals.
As a trusted technology partner, Vertilocity delivers secure, scalable, and forward-thinking solutions tailored to each client's unique challenges. By focusing on long-term relationships and hands-on expertise, Vertilocity empowers organizations to navigate digital transformation with confidence. Learn more at www.vertilocity.com
About HBK
HBK provides small to mid-market businesses and their owners and operators a wide range of financial solutions, including accounting, tax, and audit services; wealth management; business valuation; transaction advisory services; forensic accounting; litigation support services; and business consulting, including broad expertise in a number of major industries. The CPA firm dates back to 1949 and added its wealth management practice in 2001. HBK CPAs & Consultants and HBKS Wealth Advisors serve clients out of offices in Columbus and Youngstown, Ohio; Pittsburgh, Philadelphia, Erie, Hermitage, Meadville, and King of Prussia, Pennsylvania; Holmdel and Cherry Hill, New Jersey; Long Island and Fredonia, New York; Fort Myers, Naples, Stuart, Sarasota, and Boca Raton, Florida; and Delhi, India. HBK also ranks in the Top 50 on Accounting Today's list of the largest U.S. CPA firms. For more information, visit www.hbkcpa.com.
