Vertilocity, an HBK Company, Recognized on Accounting Today's 2025 VAR 100 List

"This recognition speaks to the strength of our team, our proven track record of technology enablement, and HBK's long-standing commitment to investing in solutions that help clients thrive in today's fast-evolving business environment," said Tom Angelo, Managing Principal and Chief Executive Officer of HBK.

Bruce Nelson, President of Vertilocity, added, "We are proud to be leading the way in cloud-based ERP transformation and delivering value that goes beyond software."

Backed by HBK's robust advisory infrastructure, Vertilocity continues to expand its reach and capabilities, empowering clients with scalable, data-driven systems designed to support growth, compliance, and operational excellence. This recognition further validates the firm's strategy of aligning deep financial expertise with advanced cloud technologies.

About Vertilocity

Vertilocity, an HBK company, is a leading managed services provider (MSP) and value-added reseller (VAR) specializing in cloud-based ERP solutions and IT services. With nearly 40 years of experience, Vertilocity integrates people, processes, and technology to help businesses in healthcare, manufacturing, professional services, nonprofit, and property management achieve their goals.

As a trusted technology partner, Vertilocity delivers secure, scalable, and forward-thinking solutions tailored to each client's unique challenges. By focusing on long-term relationships and hands-on expertise, Vertilocity empowers organizations to navigate digital transformation with confidence. Learn more at www.vertilocity.com

About HBK

HBK provides small to mid-market businesses and their owners and operators a wide range of financial solutions, including accounting, tax, and audit services; wealth management; business valuation; transaction advisory services; forensic accounting; litigation support services; and business consulting, including broad expertise in a number of major industries. The CPA firm dates back to 1949 and added its wealth management practice in 2001. HBK CPAs & Consultants and HBKS Wealth Advisors serve clients out of offices in Columbus and Youngstown, Ohio; Pittsburgh, Philadelphia, Erie, Hermitage, Meadville, and King of Prussia, Pennsylvania; Holmdel and Cherry Hill, New Jersey; Long Island and Fredonia, New York; Fort Myers, Naples, Stuart, Sarasota, and Boca Raton, Florida; and Delhi, India. HBK also ranks in the Top 50 on Accounting Today's list of the largest U.S. CPA firms. For more information, visit www.hbkcpa.com.

