Vertilocity Named to CRN Solution Provider 500 List for 2025

Vertilocity earned its place on the Solution Provider 500 list through a combination of client-centered innovation, industry specialization, and technology leadership. As a complete technology partner, Vertilocity has continually invested in building scalable solutions for modern businesses—especially in highly regulated and rapidly evolving sectors such as healthcare, manufacturing, nonprofit, and professional services.

What sets Vertilocity apart is its commitment to delivering not just IT support, but strategic technology partnerships. Its services span proactive managed IT, business application development, cybersecurity, and cloud solutions, all designed to meet the real-world needs of mid-sized organizations. Vertilocity's focus on customized strategies, predictable pricing, and long-term client relationships has helped it grow into a trusted advisor for more than 8,000 users across the U.S.

"This recognition reflects the trust our clients place in us and the dedication of our team," said Bruce Nelson, President at Vertilocity. "Our mission is to make technology feel less like a barrier and more like a bridge to growth, efficiency, and peace of mind. Whether we're helping an independent healthcare practice streamline reporting or supporting a national nonprofit with secure, scalable systems, we show up with heart and expertise. Being included in CRN's Solution Provider 500 affirms that our integrated, people-first approach truly delivers value in today's complex IT landscape."

"The Solution Provider 500 list spotlights the technology integrators, managed service providers, value-added resellers and IT consulting firms who bring in the most revenue by leading the way in business and service innovation," said Jennifer Follett, VP, U.S. Content, and Executive Editor, CRN, The Channel Company. "Recognition is reserved for companies demonstrating an unwavering commitment to business agility and sustained growth through rapidly changing industry needs and technology advancements. Congratulations go to each company for earning a well-deserved spot on the Solution Provider 500."

The full Solution Provider 500 list will be available online at www.CRN.com/SP500, beginning May 27 and a sampling of the list will be featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine.

About Vertilocity

Vertilocity, an HBK technology company, helps growing businesses harness technology to improve performance, reduce risk, and stay focused on what matters most. Founded by entrepreneurial CPAs and built on a foundation of trust, transparency, and industry-specific insight, Vertilocity brings together managed services, cybersecurity, business applications, and cloud expertise under one roof.

With physical offices in Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Denver, and Holmdel, Vertilocity supports thousands of users nationwide through a pod-based support model, expert-led business reviews, and deep bench strength in healthcare IT, manufacturing, professional services, and more. Vertilocity's solutions are backed by subject matter experts who understand the full picture—people, process, and technology—ensuring clients not only stay operational, but thrive amid change

About The Channel Company:

The Channel Company (TCC) is the global leader in channel growth for the world's top technology brands. We accelerate success across strategic channels for tech vendors, solution providers, and end users with premier media brands, integrated marketing and event services, strategic consulting, and exclusive market and audience insights. TCC is a portfolio company of investment funds managed by EagleTree Capital, a New York City-based private equity firm. For more information, visit thechannelco.com.

