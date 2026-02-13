Vertilocity Named to CRN's MSP 500 List in the Pioneer 250 Category for the Fourth Consecutive Year

"We don't measure success by tickets closed; we measure it by the stability, security, and strategic clarity we bring to our clients. Our goal is simple: give our clients peace of mind and the confidence to grow." Post this

Consistent recognition on the MSP 500 list reflects Vertilocity's disciplined approach to managed services; prioritizing proactive strategy, cybersecurity resilience, and industry-specific expertise for organizations operating in complex, highly regulated environments such as healthcare, manufacturing, nonprofit, and professional services.

As organizations navigate increasing cybersecurity threats, evolving requirements, and growing technology demands, Vertilocity has continued to invest in solutions that reduce risk and operational strain. A key example is SecurePoint IQ, Vertilocity's advanced cybersecurity and compliance framework designed specifically to protect sensitive data while simplifying regulatory oversight.

SecurePoint IQ goes beyond traditional IT security monitoring. It provides structured risk assessments, continuous threat detection, compliance alignment, and executive-level reporting that helps leadership teams clearly understand their risk posture. By combining proactive protection with strategic oversight, Vertilocity empowers executives and business leaders to make confident decisions about their technology environment, without being overwhelmed by technical complexity.

"The companies on our 2026 MSP 500 list are redefining what exceptional managed services look like—helping organizations of every size stay agile, maximize their IT investments and scale with confidence," said Jennifer Follett, VP of U.S. Content and Executive Editor, CRN, The Channel Company. "These are the innovators who stay ahead of customer needs and deliver transformative services that free businesses to focus on what they do best and accelerate their success."

"This recognition for the fourth year in a row speaks to the discipline and dedication of our team," said Bruce Nelson, President of Vertilocity. "We don't measure success by tickets closed; we measure it by the stability, security, and strategic clarity we bring to our clients. SecurePoint IQ is one example of how we continue evolving our services to meet real-world challenges. Our goal is simple: give our clients peace of mind and the confidence to grow."

The 2026 MSP 500 list is featured online at www.crn.com/msp500.

About Vertilocity

Vertilocity, an HBK technology company, helps growing businesses harness technology to improve performance, reduce risk, and stay focused on what matters most. Founded by entrepreneurial CPAs and built on a foundation of trust, transparency, and industry-specific insight, Vertilocity brings together managed services, cybersecurity, business applications, and cloud expertise under one roof.

With physical offices in Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Denver, and Holmdel, Vertilocity supports thousands of users nationwide through a pod-based support model, expert-led business reviews, and deep bench strength in healthcare IT, manufacturing, professional services, and more. Vertilocity's solutions are backed by subject matter experts who understand the full picture—people, process, and technology—ensuring clients not only stay operational, but thrive amid change

Follow Vertilocity on LinkedIn

Vertilocity Contact:

Justin Krentz

Vertilocity

[email protected]

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company (TCC) is the global leader in channel growth for the world's top technology brands. We accelerate success across strategic channels for tech vendors, solution providers and end users with premier media brands, integrated marketing and event services, strategic consulting, and exclusive market and audience insights. TCC is a portfolio company of investment funds managed by EagleTree Capital, a New York City-based private equity firm. For more information, visit thechannelco.com.

Follow The Channel Company: LinkedIn and X.

© 2026 The Channel Company, Inc. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, Inc. All rights reserved.

The Channel Company Contact:

Kristin DaSilva

The Channel Company

[email protected]

Media Contact

Bruce Nelson, Vertilocity, 1 919-360-2487, [email protected], https://vertilocity.com/

SOURCE Vertilocity