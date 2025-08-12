Vertilocity Named to No. 23 Spot on CRN's Fast Growth 150 List for 2025

CRN® Spotlights the Top IT Channel Providers for Outstanding Performance and Growth
PITTSBURGH, Aug. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Vertilocity announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company®, has recognized Vertilocity on the 2025 CRN Fast Growth 150 list in the No. 23 spot.
This list highlights the top-performing and fastest-growing technology solution providers, including integrators, managed service providers, value-added resellers and IT consultants in North America. Over the past two years, solution providers on the Fast Growth 150 have achieved remarkable sales growth, propelled by their innovative strategies and advanced technological expertise, particularly in areas such as artificial intelligence, security and cloud computing.
"Earning a top spot on the CRN Fast Growth 150 is a reflection of our team's relentless focus on delivering value-driven technology strategies that help our clients succeed," said Bruce Nelson, President of Vertilocity. "This recognition validates the investments we've made in expanding our cloud, security and AI services, expanding the skill sets of our team, and staying ahead of rapid change in the market today."
"Each company on the Fast Growth 150 list is harnessing its extensive technology acumen and forward-looking business strategy to accelerate growth and evolve to stay ahead in the fast-moving IT arena," said Jennifer Follett, VP, U.S. Content, and Executive Editor, CRN, The Channel Company. "These notable companies show passion and commitment to finding success, supporting agility, and delivering enduring outcomes for customers. We congratulate each of them and look forward to their continued growth and evolution."
A portion of the 2025 Fast Growth 150 list will be featured in the August issue of CRN Magazine. You can also view the complete list online at www.crn.com/fastgrowth150 beginning August 4th.
About Vertilocity
Vertilocity, an HBK company, is a leading managed services provider (MSP) and value-added reseller (VAR) specializing in cloud-based ERP solutions and IT services. With nearly 40 years of experience, Vertilocity integrates people, processes, and technology to help businesses in healthcare, manufacturing, professional services, nonprofit, and property management achieve their goals.
As a trusted technology partner, Vertilocity delivers secure, scalable, and forward-thinking solutions tailored to each client's unique challenges. By focusing on long-term relationships and hands-on expertise, Vertilocity empowers organizations to navigate digital transformation with confidence. Learn more at vertilocity.com
About The Channel Company
The Channel Company (TCC) is the global leader in channel growth for the world's top technology brands. We accelerate success across strategic channels for tech vendors, solution providers, and end users with premier media brands, integrated marketing and event services, strategic consulting, and exclusive market and audience insights. TCC is a portfolio company of investment funds managed by EagleTree Capital, a New York City-based private equity firm. For more information, visit thechannelco.com.
