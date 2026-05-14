Verum Digital Marketing Opens Downtown Phoenix Headquarters After 11 Years of National Growth

"I'm proud of the team we've built and our collective skillsets operating at the top end of our industry, to now plant roots downtown, where my family's Arizona history began, makes this era especially meaningful."- Eric Owen Post this

Located in the Roosevelt Row Arts District, the new headquarters reflects the continued evolution of Verum's full-stack growth ecosystem, bringing strategy, performance advertising, development, AI agents and automation, ROAS analytics, content creation into one connected operational structure managed through a single point of contact.

Founded by a fifth-generation native with family roots in Arizona dating back to the late 1800s and ties to downtown Phoenix dating back to the 1920s, the expansion represents both growth and a continuation of a long-standing connection to the city.

"I'm proud of the team we've built and our collective skillsets operating at the top end of our industry, from AI systems and revenue attribution modeling to performance advertising, modern search visibility, and content creation" said Eric Owen, founder of Verum Digital Marketing. "To now plant roots downtown, where my family's Arizona history began, makes this era especially meaningful."

For more than a decade, Verum Digital Marketing has built integrated digital systems for businesses across multiple industries, operating remote first nationally. The company's move into a physical headquarters is designed to strengthen collaboration between clients and team members while supporting faster, more aligned execution across every channel.

Everything about marketing is changing rapidly. Search is changing. Advertising is changing. Customer behavior is changing. Businesses are navigating fragmented platforms, disconnected data systems, and rapidly evolving technologies, while AI-driven discovery, automation, and generative search continue to both accelerate them and add noise and confusion to the marketplace.

Verum's focus on SEO, AEO, GEO, AI agents, workflow automation, attribution systems, and connected data infrastructure is designed around one goal: keeping clients several steps ahead in a market where very few businesses fully understand what the next version of digital visibility looks like.

One of Verum's defining differentiators is the breadth and alignment of its operational model. While many agencies specialize in isolated disciplines, few maintain deep capabilities across the full spectrum of modern digital growth while remaining highly competitive within each individual lane.

Verum's full-stack growth ecosystem is designed to unify fragmented digital assets, campaigns, systems, and strategies into a single operational framework, while bringing measurable clarity to outcomes. Rather than separating web development, advertising, search visibility, automation, analytics, and content creation across multiple vendors, the company synchronizes them together through one connected structure.

The company's capabilities include:

Performance advertising across Google, Bing, and Meta

SEO, AEO, and GEO optimization strategies

Web design and development

Email, text, and social media systems

AI agents and workflow automations

Analytics, reporting, and digital asset management

management Content strategy and production

At the center of Verum's advertising infrastructure is Verum Analytics, the company's proprietary attribution and revenue intelligence platform. The system connects advertising platforms, lead tracking, CRM attribution, and downstream revenue performance into a unified reporting environment capable of showing campaign ROAS down to the attributing keyword level in real time.

The downtown headquarters also introduces Verum Studios, an integrated production environment built to support modern content creation inside the same system where campaigns are planned, deployed, and measured.

Clients now have access to:

Photo and video production

Podcast recording

Branded content creation

Collaborative strategy sessions with the Verum team

The expansion positions Verum Digital Marketing at the intersection of strategy, automation, AI-driven visibility, content production, and performance analytics as the marketing industry continues rapidly evolving.

About Verum Digital Marketing

Verum Digital Marketing is a Phoenix-rooted national marketing agency specializing in performance advertising, SEO, AEO, GEO, web development, AI systems, automation, analytics, and revenue-focused growth strategy. The company operates as a full-stack growth ecosystem designed to unify digital strategy, execution, attribution, and content production under a single operational partner.

Headquarters

Verum Digital Marketing

(602) 899-2141

206 E Portland St #101

Phoenix, AZ 85004

Media Contact

Eric Owen, Verum Digital Marketing Strategies, 1 (602) 899-2141, [email protected], verum.io

SOURCE Verum Digital Marketing Strategies