Verus Approved as Sub-Qualified Settlement Fund Administrator in Maui Fire Individual Plaintiff Cases

"We are honored to be approved by the Court to support this important process," said Mark Eveland, Founder and Chief Strategy Officer of Verus. "Verus is committed to managing settlement proceeds with care, accuracy, transparency, and accountability." Post this

The Court found that the purpose of the Sub-QSF structure is to facilitate the expedient and accurate transfer of settlement proceeds from BrownGreer, the Individual Settlement Claims Administrator, to individual plaintiffs, while allowing plaintiffs the opportunity to evaluate available settlement planning options, including special needs or supplemental needs trusts, structured settlements, pooled trusts, and other vehicles.

"We are honored to be approved by the Court to support this important process," said Mark Eveland, Founder and Chief Strategy Officer of Verus. "Our role is to provide experienced, transparent, and efficient administration that helps ensure settlement proceeds are managed and distributed with care, accuracy, and accountability."

As Sub-QSF administrator, Verus is authorized to conduct activities necessary to administer Sub-Qualified Settlement Funds, facilitate funding of structured settlements, special needs trusts, or similar vehicles within the meaning of Section 130(c) of the Internal Revenue Code, and take appropriate steps to wind down the Sub-QSF following final distribution of funds.

The order further provides that any law firm representing individual plaintiffs in the Special Proceeding may elect to utilize Verus as a Sub-QSF administrator by filing a separate order with the Court designating Verus for that role. Use of a Sub-QSF remains at the discretion of each individual plaintiff, and plaintiffs may elect not to use a Sub-QSF or may opt out at any time.

"This approval reflects the importance of having experienced administrative support in complex settlement environments," Eveland added. "Verus is committed to supporting law firms and their clients with the systems, processes, and accountability needed to manage settlement administration effectively."

"Verus is uniquely qualified for this type of work because our team understands the operational, financial, and claimant-centered demands of complex settlement administration," said Knut Fenner, CEO of Verus. "For more than two decades, Verus has supported law firms, trustees, and stakeholders in high-volume litigation matters by combining experienced people, disciplined processes, and scalable technology. That foundation allows us to provide the accuracy, transparency, and responsiveness required when administering funds for large groups of individual claimants."

About Verus

Verus provides comprehensive litigation support, claims administration, case management, settlement administration, analytics, lien resolution, medical review, and related services for mass tort, class action, and complex litigation matters. With decades of experience supporting law firms, trustees, and stakeholders in high-volume settlement environments, Verus combines experienced professionals, proven processes, and scalable technology to help manage complex claims with accuracy, transparency, and care.

Media Contact:

Ingrid Swan

Marketing Director

Verus

[email protected]

917.969.0018

https://verusllc.com

Media Contact

Ingrid Swan, Verus LLC, 1 9179690018, [email protected], https://verusllc.com/

SOURCE Verus LLC