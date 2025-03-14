Verus LLC Appoints Perry Cozzone and The Honorable Donald M. Remy to Its Board of Managers

"Perry and Donald's leadership, industry expertise, and strategic insight will be instrumental in shaping Verus' future as we enhance services and deliver greater value to our clients." — Knut Fenner, President & CEO, Verus LLC Post this

"We are thrilled to welcome Perry and Donald to our Board of Managers," said Knut Fenner, President & CEO of Verus. "Their leadership, industry expertise, and strategic insight will be instrumental in shaping the future of Verus as we continue enhancing our services and delivering value to our clients."

Perry Cozzone is a seasoned executive with over 25 years of leadership experience across global industries, specializing in digital technology transformation, business growth, and operational excellence. He has held key leadership roles as CEO, President, and CIO at organizations including CRC Industries, Colorcon, and TM1 Software. He serves on the Board of the National Association of Asian American Professionals (NAAAP) and the Corporate Advisory Board of West Chester University in West Chester, PA.

The Honorable Donald M. Remy brings a wealth of experience from government, corporate, and legal sectors. He previously served as Deputy Secretary of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, overseeing the nation's largest integrated healthcare system. A decorated U.S. Army veteran, accomplished attorney, and former COO & CLO of the NCAA, Remy has been recognized with the U.S. President's Lifetime Achievement Award for his service. He currently serves on the Boards of the Mayo Clinic, AlixPartners, and Granicus, among others.

