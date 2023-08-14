Vessel Registrar Center Equips Itself to Help Vessel Owners Avoid Documentation Violations and Fines

The new website seeks to help commercial and recreational boaters avoid citations.

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Vessel Registrar Center, a site for online boat documentation applications, provides access to forms for vessels that meet Coast Guard boat requirements. The importance of meeting these requirements was highlighted recently, when the Coast Guard terminated the voyage of a passenger vessel which did not meet these requirements.

On July 1st, 2023, according to Missourinet, a Missouri news site, the U.S. Coast Guard "ended the trip of a boat charter operation on the Lake of the Ozarks for allegedly violating safety and legal requirements."

Those legal requirements included violation of 46 C.F.R. 67.7 "Failure to have a valid Certificate of Documentation endorsed for Coastwise trade" and a violation of 46 C.F.R. 67.123 "Failure to have vessel marking requirements match the Certificate of Documentation."

As a result of this, the vessel owners are facing fines, including up to $19,324 for failing to produce a valid Certificate of Documentation for vessels over 5 gross tons.

Any vessel that measures over five net tons and is used for commercial coastwise trade, including transporting goods and/or merchandise on the navigable waters of the United States must be documented.

The Vessel Registrar Center offers applications to apply for a Certificate of Documentation. Additionally, the site provides access to applying for the renewal of that Certificate as well.

"It's never worth it to go without documentation when you should have it. We can help vessel owners to have all of the proper documentation," said Dave Mullens of the Vessel Registrar Center.

Additionally, the Vessel Registrar Center also has applications to apply for certificate replacement, a copy, reinstatement, and other forms. Vessel owners can use the site to update the address on their certificate, to change their vessel's endorsements, as well as more services.

For more information about Coast Guard boat registration, boat documentation services to stay in compliance, or to make a press inquiry, contact the Vessel Registrar Center at [email protected]

