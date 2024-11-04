Vessel sensor interface module integrates with browser devices and local WIFI to provide cloud storage and analytics services

"connects your browser enabled device directly to your entire vessel network for live monitoring" Post this

SeaGaugeG4 combines all the features of the company's popular SeaSmart Gateways with its previous SeaGauge generations into a single compact unit. There is no longer a need for a separate WIFI gateway to connect all vessel CAN Bus monitoring equipment.

SeaGauge G4 network interfaces allows data from hundreds of sensors to be recorded and uploaded to Cloud servers for analysis and display. SeaGauge G4™ interfaces directly to vessel data sensors such as temperature, pressure, fluid levels, flow sensors, voltages, and more - up to 24 different inputs. Sensor signals are converted to network protocols like WiFi, Ethernet, and NMEA 2000 for display on compatible tablets or Multi-Function Displays heads located throughout the vessel. A single SeaGauge G4™ Remote Sensor unit can support Dual engines plus a Generator and display on multiple devices using a single network cable. SeaGauge G4™ has built-in calibrations to support over 300 different sensors which can now be loaded directly using browser devices or internal SD memory card. A new fuel flow monitoring option is also available using the company's line of flow sensors.

The integrated WIFI gateway service is compatible with existing CAN Bus/NMEA 2000/J1939 products and provides a single access point to local networks. SeaGauge G4 can also be used on-board via a wireless hotspot or cellular 3G/4G data modem to forward all vessel sensor data to internet based cloud services for remote monitoring

SeaGauge G4™ has been upgraded with a new weather resistant sealed enclosure design and 40 wire cable harness to accept 24 sensor inputs – 3 pulse, 12 analog, and 8 switch/indicator status. Vessel sensors can be attached directly to replace analog gauges or the unit can be configured to run in parallel with existing clusters by using voltage sense mode. High precision calibration tables can be tuned to within 0.5% accuracy across the entire operating range and virtually any new sensor added to the system. SeaGauge G4™ is designed to retrofit older vessels with outdated or inoperative gauges and convert to new digital formats found in most modern designs. Even if a vessel already has a new electronic engine package installed, there still is a need to add in fuel flow, fluid tanks, battery monitoring, Gen-Sets and other equipment for digital instrumentation.

A major benefit of the new networking options is seamless integration with Chetco Digital Instruments HelmSmart.net™ Cloud data services. Recorded SD data can be transferred to Cloud Servers using available internet connections where it is then instantly added to the HelmSmart database. Once in the Cloud, customers can search and view information using a variety of analysis and display tools. Cloud base storage provides fast and reliable access to vessel data using any browser enabled device. HelmSmart.net™ display tools include mapping (MapSmart.net), Graphing (GraphSmart.net), live instruments (netGauges.net), live plotting (netGraphs.net) and multidimensional data search. With a SeaGauge G4™ Ethernet or WiFi interface option, live vessel data can be streamed to HelmSmart™ cloud servers using on-board internet services and instantly viewed with any Browser enabled device. Hosting data on cloud servers provides continuous vessel assess for multiple users, virtually anywhere.

SeaGauge G4™ is standard with CAN BUS/NMEA2000/WIFI/USB interface ports, sealed enclosure with dual 20 pin Molex 150 connectors, 3 pulse, 12 analog, and 8 indicator status inputs. An Ethernet wired network interface is optional. SD data logging is included with all options. Pricing starts at $595 for SeaGauge G4™ base unit, $695 for NMEA 2000/Ethernet/WIFI, and $995 bundled with a pair of fuel flow sensors. HelmSmart cloud services start at just $4.95/with a 12-month subscription.

For more information on SeaGauge G4™, and other Chetco Digital Instruments products, and where to buy, see our web sites at www.seagauge.com & www.digitalmarinegauges.com & www.chetcodigital.com or email [email protected].

