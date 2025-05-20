Vestwell and Wayne-Sanderson Farms Collaborate to Create Retirement Savings Program for Farmers

"Farmers are at the heart of our country, yet they've often been overlooked when it comes to retirement savings. Our partnership with Wayne-Sanderson Farms is an important step in providing farmers with the support they deserve," said Aaron Schumm, Founder and CEO of Vestwell. Post this

Through this partnership, farmers working with Wayne-Sanderson Farms can now participate in a Group of Plans (GoP) retirement program powered by Vestwell and designed to fit their individual needs. This approach makes saving for the future easier and more affordable by lowering administrative costs and simplifying the process for both farmers and employers, ensuring that farmers can build the financial security they need for the future.

Aaron Schumm, Founder and CEO of Vestwell, said:

"Farmers are at the heart of our country, yet they've often been overlooked when it comes to retirement savings. At Vestwell, our goal is to ensure hardworking Americans, including those in agriculture, have the opportunity to build financial security. Our partnership with Wayne-Sanderson Farms is an important step in providing farmers with the support they deserve."

Vestwell was one of the first providers to support aggregated plan structures, offering businesses the flexibility to join a group plan or operate a standalone plan with streamlined administration and lower costs. The Vestwell GoP model simplifies retirement plan management, reduces expenses, and provides a seamless experience for employers and employees alike. Whether for franchises, industry-specific groups, or businesses of all sizes, this pooled approach leverages economies of scale to deliver meaningful employee benefits while minimizing administrative burden. This approach enables Wayne-Sanderson Farms to support its network of farmers with a scalable, efficient, and affordable savings program.

Jeremy Kilburn, Chief Legal & Compliance Officer of Wayne-Sanderson Farms, said:

"At Wayne-Sanderson Farms, we care about the well-being of the farmers who play an integral role in our process to deliver the best quality chicken to the marketplace. Our partnership with Vestwell has allowed us to create an opportunity for our farmers to be able to plan for their future. We are proud to support their ability to save for retirement with confidence and peace of mind."

This initiative reflects a growing movement to extend financial benefits to historically underserved industries. By using Vestwell's platform, Wayne-Sanderson Farms is making it easier for farmers to save for retirement, helping them secure a stable future.

About Vestwell

Vestwell is the backbone of the modern American savings economy. Vestwell is a financial technology company that makes it easier for more Americans to save for life's most important moments - from retirement to education and healthcare. Founded in 2016, Vestwell's platform removes traditional barriers to saving, making it accessible, efficient, and approachable for everyone.

Vestwell provides a comprehensive suite of workplace savings solutions, including retirement plans, student loan repayment benefits, and specialized accounts for education, emergencies, and disability savings.

Trusted by financial advisers, employers, payroll providers, financial institutions, and government agencies, Vestwell empowers nearly 1.5 million savers across over 350,000 businesses nationwide, with over $30 billion in assets under management. With a commitment to closing the savings gap and fostering a secure financial future for all, Vestwell provides an elevated and accessible savings technology everyone deserves.

For more information, visit vestwell.com.

About Wayne-Sanderson Farms

Wayne-Sanderson Farms is an industry leader and the nation's third-largest poultry producer, serving customers, consumers and communities with integrity, leadership and responsible farm, workplace and business practices. With a diverse portfolio of products, a strong operating culture and an industry-leading workforce of more than 26,000 people and over 2,000 farm partners, Wayne-Sanderson Farms owns and operates 23 fresh and further-processing facilities across Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina and Texas. Wayne-Sanderson Farms produces affordable, high-quality poultry products for retail, foodservice, restaurant, industrial and institutional segments under the brand names of SANDERSON FARMS® COVINGTON FARMS®, NAKED TRUTH®, BUFFALOOS®, FLY'N SAUCERS®, CRISPY FLIERS®, PLATINUM HARVEST®, CHEF'S CRAFT®, WAYNE FARMS®, and WAYNE-SANDERSON FARMS®. For more information, visit WayneSandersonFarms.com or follow Wayne-Sanderson Farms on LinkedIn, Facebook, X (Twitter) and Instagram.

Media Contact

Nicole Wood, Vestwell, 1 5302773951, [email protected], https://www.vestwell.com/

SOURCE Vestwell