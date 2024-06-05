Vestwell Announces Expanded Access For Financial Advisors to J.P. Morgan Asset Management Everyday 401(k)

"Vestwell's strategic partnership with J.P. Morgan Asset Management signals the industry's emphasis on expanding access to premier workplace savings solutions," said Vestwell founder and CEO, Aaron Schumm. Post this

"J.P. Morgan is committed to providing industry-leading, smart retirement solutions to our clients, and we're pleased to announce these important enhancements to our joint offering," said Steve Rubino, Head of Retirement at J.P. Morgan Asset Management. "Enabling advisors to serve as a 3(38) investment manager, and complementing our own distribution with Vestwell's team, will enable us to reach even more financial advisors and their clients with Everyday 401(k)."

Vestwell's industry-leading architecture supports financial advisors looking to scale their practices. In addition to the white-labeling of the firm's platform, advisors benefit from omnichannel service, competitive pricing, advanced features, and enhanced employer engagement. Vestwell further supports its advisors with personalized onboardings, ongoing administration and maintenance, navigating complex legislation, and assisting with planning clients' futures.

In 2023, J.P. Morgan Asset Management and Vestwell announced their partnership to expand J.P. Morgan Asset Management's recordkeeping options and offer a best-in-class solution for their clients. This expanded partnership is the latest news highlighting Vestwell's growth and commitment to reshaping the savings industry.

Vestwell recently raised its Series D, establishing the company as one of the biggest US funding success stories of 2023 in the fintech and SaaS sectors. Vestwell also acquired Gradifi to expand its financial wellness solutions and brought on three new state partners – Vestwell now powers over 80% of the live auto-IRA programs in the country.

