Vestwell Completes Accrue 401k Acquisition, Expanding Platform Capabilities

Nearly 30,000 employers and approximately 350,000 savers will transition to Vestwell's modern savings platform

NEW YORK, Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Vestwell, the backbone of the modern savings economy, today announced it has completed its acquisition of Accrue 401k, the entity formed to support Guideline 401(k) plans that were not part of the Gusto acquisition.

Effective January 30, 2026, nearly 30,000 retirement plans representing approximately 350,000 savers will transition to Vestwell's platform, significantly expanding the company's national savings footprint and reinforcing its leadership in payroll-integrated retirement savings.

The transaction expands Vestwell's ability to deliver a broader range of workplace savings and investment offerings, including personalized investing, tax-advantage disability saving accounts, Emergency Savings Accounts (ESAs), student debt support, and goal-based investing. Plans supported by leading payroll providers such as Intuit QuickBooks, Rippling, Paylocity, Deel, Square, OnPay, BambooHR, and platforms powered by Check will continue operating within their existing payroll relationships on Vestwell's modern digital platform.

The acquisition comes at a time when employers are increasingly seeking simpler, more flexible retirement solutions as payroll ecosystems evolve and regulatory complexity continues to rise. Through Vestwell's integrated payroll technology, plan sponsors can reduce administrative burden while delivering a more streamlined experience for plan sponsors and savers alike.

About Vestwell

Vestwell is the backbone of the modern savings economy. Vestwell is a financial technology company that makes it easier for more Americans to save for life's most important moments—from retirement to education and healthcare. Founded in 2016, Vestwell's platform removes traditional barriers to saving, making it accessible, efficient, and approachable for everyone.

Vestwell provides a comprehensive suite of workplace savings solutions, including retirement plans, student loan repayment benefits, and specialized accounts for education, emergencies, and disability savings.

Trusted by financial advisers, employers, payroll providers, financial institutions, and government agencies. With a commitment to closing the savings gap and fostering a secure financial future for all, Vestwell provides the accessible savings technology everyone deserves.

For more information, visit www.vestwell.com.

