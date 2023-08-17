Vestwell Launches First Multi-State Retirement Program

"We're delighted to spur innovation at the state level and partner with Maine and Colorado to launch the first multi-state auto-IRA," said Douglas Magnolia, President of Vestwell State Savings. Tweet this

The cost to support a growing retirement population with insufficient savings is estimated to create over $330 billion in additional state spending over the next 20 years. The state auto IRA programs are a key way in which state governments can expand access to retirement savings, help close the savings gap, and reduce their financial burdens.

"We're delighted to spur innovation at the state level and partner with Maine and Colorado to launch the first multi-state auto-IRA," said Douglas Magnolia, President of Vestwell State Savings. "This new partnership model expands access to more states looking to launch automatic IRA programs by providing an affordable and streamlined option."

The Colorado SecureSavings program launched in January 2023 and completed its initial rollout on June 30. Colorado businesses with five or more employees that have been in business for more than two years are required to facilitate Colorado SecureSavings or another qualified workplace retirement program.

"I'm proud to see Colorado leading the nation on this. Partnerships increase the number of Americans saving for retirement, while decreasing fees for Coloradan and American savers alike, helping states with smaller populations offer a cost-friendly, state-run retirement program option for workers who don't have access to one at work," said Colorado State Treasurer, Dave Young.

The Maine Retirement Investment Trust (MERIT) was established by the Maine legislature in 2021 with the goal of helping to address Maine workers' inadequate retirement savings and the resulting costs to the State. When the program opens, businesses with five or more employees will be required to facilitate the program or offer another qualified workplace retirement plan program. Vestwell, in partnership with BNY Mellon, will serve as the program administrator, providing recordkeeping, custodial, and administrative services to employers and employees in Maine and Colorado.

"Here in Maine we are excited about this innovative partnership with Colorado to promote savings. Vestwell has made this multi-state effort possible," said Maine State Treasurer, Henry Beck.

Vestwell continues to lead in the state savings industry and is the only company to launch a new state automatic IRA program since 2021. Vestwell powers over 30 state savings programs across automatic IRAs, 529 College Savings, and ABLE programs and delivers savings vehicles on a modern, efficient, and affordable platform for its state partners.

