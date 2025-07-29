Vestwell Launches Industry's Most Accessible Multilingual Savings Platform with Support for 18 Languages

"This launch is about removing that friction—giving every saver a clearer, more comfortable path to engage, participate, and build financial security over time. It's one more step toward a system that works for everyone, not just a few," said Aaron Schumm, CEO of Vestwell. Post this

By offering support in 18 languages and designing for real-world use, Vestwell's multilingual experience provides access from day one, enabling business owners and HR leaders to support every employee, regardless of their background or native language. The platform especially empowers workers in industries that power the U.S. economy but have long been overlooked when it comes to financial benefits, such as restaurants, farms, and delivery routes, to take control of their financial futures, in the language they know best.

Available across Vestwell's full suite of workplace and direct savings solutions, including retirement, education, disability, and emergency savings, this is one of the most comprehensive offerings in the industry. Backed by mobile-first design and culturally relevant, multilingual education, it's built to meet the needs of today's dynamic and constantly evolving workforce.

"Too often, language gets in the way of people taking the first step toward saving," said Aaron Schumm, CEO of Vestwell. "This launch is about removing that friction—giving every saver a clearer, more comfortable path to engage, participate, and build financial security over time. It's one more step toward a system that works for everyone, not just a few."

The launch is particularly impactful for businesses and workers who are typically overlooked from traditional savings programs, such as gig economy workers, farmers, restaurant staff, and delivery drivers. These segments comprise a significant portion of the U.S. workforce but are often excluded from employer-sponsored benefits. Vestwell's platform helps close this gap, delivering effective financial tools with simplicity and scale.

This launch builds on Vestwell's growing momentum in expanding access to workplace savings. Most recently, J.P. Morgan partnered with Vestwell to launch a Solo 401(k) as part of its Everyday 401(k) program, offering a tailored solution for entrepreneurs, freelancers, and gig workers. Vestwell also announced a partnership with Wayne-Sanderson Farms to bring retirement solutions to agricultural workers, underscoring the increasing demand for savings solutions that meet the needs of non-traditional and historically underserved workforces. With multilingual access and a simplified experience for both employers and savers, Vestwell is enabling more Americans to take meaningful steps toward long-term financial resiliency.

The 18 languages available include Spanish, Cantonese, Mandarin, Korean, Russian, Arabic, Yiddish, Bengali, Haitian Creole, Italian, Polish, Urdu, French, Vietnamese, Tagalog, Farsi, Armenian, and Portuguese.

About Vestwell

Vestwell is the backbone of the modern American savings economy. Vestwell is a financial technology company that makes it easier for more Americans to save for life's most important moments - from retirement to education and healthcare. Founded in 2016, Vestwell's platform removes traditional barriers to saving, making it accessible, efficient, and approachable for everyone.

Vestwell provides a comprehensive suite of workplace savings solutions, including retirement plans, student loan repayment benefits, and specialized accounts for education, emergencies, and disability savings.

Trusted by financial advisors, employers, payroll providers, financial institutions, and government agencies, Vestwell empowers nearly 1.5 million savers across over 350,000 businesses nationwide, with over $35 billion in assets saved across all 50 states. With a commitment to closing the savings gap and fostering a secure financial future for all, Vestwell provides an elevated and accessible savings technology everyone deserves.

For more information, visit vestwell.com.

