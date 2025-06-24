Vestwell Launches Retirement Solution for Amazon Delivery Service Partners (DSPs) Program

"This solution is about helping the people who power our everyday lives access retirement plans built for their reality - mobile, multilingual, and easy to use. It's savings that meet them where they are - just like they do for their customers," said Aaron Schumm, founder and CEO of Vestwell. Post this

"Our goal is to make workplace savings easier and more inclusive for every type of business - whether you're at a desk, on the move, or delivering across town," said Aaron Schumm, founder and CEO of Vestwell. "Every worker deserves a financial safety net. This solution is about helping the people who power our everyday lives access retirement plans built for their reality - mobile, multilingual, and easy to use. It's savings that meet them where they are - just like they do for their customers."

Starting today, DSP business owners have access to a new Pooled Employer Plan (PEP) offering, powered by Vestwell. With tens of thousands of DSP employees across the DSP network, this product from Vestwell has the potential to significantly increase retirement readiness for a segment of the workforce that has historically been overlooked.

PEPs are an innovative retirement solution that makes it easier and more affordable for business owners to offer a high-quality 401(k) plan, especially for industries like delivery services, where traditional administration can be a heavy lift. Vestwell's PEP is built for maximum ease of use, helping business owners streamline plan management while taking advantage of tax credits and financial incentives. DSP delivery associates, in turn, gain access to a reliable savings solution for their future.

Vestwell is uniquely positioned to support savings programs across large networks of businesses, enabling the company to deliver retirement solutions at scale, reaching more people, in more communities, with less complexity. Its platform is designed to meet the needs of today's diverse workforce, including those without a traditional 9–5 schedule. With mobile-first access, multilingual support, and a flexible, intuitive interface, Vestwell enables drivers to manage their savings on their own time, whether between routes or after hours.

Vestwell serves as the Pooled Plan Provider (PPP) for the PEP offering option, managing fiduciary and administrative responsibilities while simplifying plan onboarding and operation. Vestwell's launch of this PEP reinforces Vestwell's continued innovation in retirement access. By designing solutions tailored to specific industries, Vestwell helps close the savings gap across a wide spectrum of the American workforce.

For more information on how Vestwell is helping businesses and their teams prepare for retirement, visit www.vestwell.com.

About Vestwell

Vestwell is the backbone of the modern American savings economy. Vestwell is a financial technology company that makes it easier for more Americans to save for life's most important moments - from retirement to education and healthcare. Founded in 2016, Vestwell's platform removes traditional barriers to saving, making it accessible, efficient, and approachable for everyone.

Vestwell provides a comprehensive suite of workplace savings solutions, including retirement plans, student loan repayment benefits, and specialized accounts for education, emergencies, and disability savings.

Trusted by financial advisers, employers, payroll providers, financial institutions, and government agencies, Vestwell empowers nearly 1.5 million savers across over 350,000 businesses nationwide, with over $35 billion in assets saved across all 50 states. With a commitment to closing the savings gap and fostering a secure financial future for all, Vestwell provides an elevated and accessible savings technology everyone deserves.

For more information, visit vestwell.com.

Media Contact

Nicole Wood, Vestwell, 1 5302773951, [email protected], Vestwell

SOURCE Vestwell