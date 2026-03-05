Vestwell Selected to Power Pennsylvania's ABLE Disability Savings Program

Pennsylvania to Become One of the First States to Offer Enhanced Investment Options for ABLE Savers

NEW YORK, March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Vestwell, the infrastructure platform powering America's modern savings economy, has been selected by the Pennsylvania Treasury Department to power the Pennsylvania ABLE Savings Program. PA ABLE (Achieving a Better Life Experience) is the 21st ABLE program powered by Vestwell's modern, saver-focused platform, and will now offer Pennsylvanians with disabilities and their families a more intuitive, seamless, and secure way to save and manage money for both everyday expenses and long-term needs.

PA ABLE provides an effective way for people with disabilities to save for the future without jeopardizing their eligibility for critical means-tested government benefits. ABLE accounts allow funds to grow tax-free across a range of investment options, with the flexibility to apply savings toward a wide range of expenses, including education, housing, transportation, employment training and support, assistive technology, and healthcare.

PA ABLE's move to Vestwell is especially timely with the new ABLE eligibility rules that took effect on January 1, 2026. Under the new rules, individuals whose disability onset occurred before age 46 are eligible to open and take advantage of ABLE accounts. (The previous disability onset threshold was age 26.) This additional 20 years creates an opportunity for millions of newly eligible working-age adults to participate in the program. Other 2026 changes further strengthen ABLE accounts as savings vehicles. Contribution limits increased to $20,000 annually in 2026 (with working individuals able to save even more), and families now can permanently roll over unused 529 education savings into ABLE accounts tax-free, ensuring education funds can be redirected to support other needs.

"As a veteran myself, I've seen first-hand the challenges faced by people with disabilities, and the Treasury is committed to providing them with savings programs that meet their individual needs," said Stacy Garrity, Pennsylvania State Treasurer. "We are excited to be partnering with a leader like Vestwell to better serve Pennsylvanians with disabilities, and I encourage Pennsylvanians to learn more about how PA ABLE can help them or a loved one secure financial security and live more independently."

"ABLE is a true passion for us at Vestwell," said Douglas Magnolia, President of Government Savings at Vestwell. "Members of our team have been supporting disability savers since the passage of this groundbreaking legislation 10 years ago, and partnering with Pennsylvania and Treasurer Stacy Garrity, a veteran who understands firsthand the importance of ABLE for those it serves, makes this work even more meaningful. The launch of new investment options represents a significant step forward for the ABLE community nationwide. Pennsylvania is leading the way in ABLE program innovation, and we are proud to support Treasurer Garrity's vision of giving ABLE savers access to modern, cutting-edge investment options that meet their unique needs."

The expansion of ABLE eligibility and Pennsylvania's adoption of these forward-looking investment options reflect a growing national focus on improving financial inclusion for people with disabilities. As one of the largest providers of ABLE programs in the United States and the leading partner of choice for state savings programs, Vestwell powers more than 40 state-facilitated savings programs, including retirement savings, 529 college savings, child savings (CSA), emergency savings (ESA), and ABLE disability savings programs. Through these partnerships, Vestwell is helping states deliver high-quality, accessible, and modern savings experiences that drive meaningful change in how people save for their futures.

About Vestwell

Vestwell is the backbone of the modern savings economy. Vestwell is a financial technology company that makes it easier for more Americans to save for life's most important moments—from retirement to education and healthcare. Founded in 2016, Vestwell's platform removes traditional barriers to saving, making it accessible, efficient, and approachable for everyone.

Vestwell provides a comprehensive suite of workplace savings solutions, including retirement plans, student loan repayment benefits, and specialized accounts for education, emergencies, and disability savings.

Trusted by financial advisers, employers, payroll providers, financial institutions, and government agencies. With a commitment to closing the savings gap and fostering a secure financial future for all, Vestwell provides the accessible savings technology everyone deserves.

About the PA ABLE Savings Program

The PA ABLE Savings Program is administered by the Pennsylvania Treasury Department's Bureau of Consumer Programs. ABLE accounts provide individuals with disabilities a tax-advantaged way to save for disability-related expenses while maintaining eligibility for public benefits. For more information, visit paable.gov.

