Vestwell Survey Uncovers Increased Demand for Workplace Financial Wellness Benefits

Workplace Retirement Benefits Are Expected

According to the survey, employees are increasingly expecting retirement offerings from their employers:

85% of respondents expect their employer to offer retirement benefits.

89% of those surveyed would be more likely to continue working for an employer that offered a retirement benefit.

Workplace Education Savings Benefits are Gaining Momentum

Savers increasingly look for employers to offer expanded financial wellness offerings.

93% of survey respondents with student loans reported that their student debt has affected their ability to save.

74% of those with student loans agree that they would be more likely to continue working for an employer that offered student loan-related benefits.

73% placed some level of importance on having a 529 Education Savings Account in their workplace benefits package.

"The student debt crisis continues to create barriers for Americans looking to save for retirement. By offering the latest savings solutions to their employees, employers can enhance retention and employee wellbeing," added Schumm. "If we want to help people save for retirement, we must also provide holistic financial wellness benefits that reduce these barriers to savings."

Employees are Seeking Personalized Financial Wellness Solutions

A growing number of savers are seeking personalized financial wellness solutions through financial advisors, managed accounts, and digital tools.

41% of respondents plan to work with a financial advisor in the future.

94% of respondents think a tool that offers digital personalized investment suggestions would be valuable.

Inclusive Financial Wellness Benefits Are on the Rise

Vestwell's report also highlights an emergency savings account shortfall.

38% of respondents reported less than $1,000 in emergency savings.

in emergency savings. Nearly 70% of respondents expressed willingness to participate in an emergency savings account (ESA).

87% of employees placed some level of importance on having access to a health savings account (HSA) in the workplace.

"Our mission of closing the savings gap aligns with this new era of employee benefits – one where technology and personalization converge. The future of financial wellness is accessible, inclusive, and tailored to meet the diverse needs of every saver," added Schumm.

Vestwell conducted its survey in the summer and fall of 2023 to understand how Americans save and what they'd like to see from employer-sponsored retirement programs. To learn more about the annual Vestwell Savings Industry Report, please visit our website.

About Vestwell

Vestwell is a leading employer and individual savings platform. Founded in 2016, the New York City-based fintech company is transforming access to essential financial wellness and savings programs to close the American savings gap. As an extension of its partners, Vestwell enables a suite of programs, including retirement, health, and education, such as 401(k), 403(b), IRA, 529 Education savings, student loan matching and paydown services, ABLE disability savings, and Emergency Savings programs. Today, Vestwell enables over 350,000 businesses and well over a million active savers, with nearly $30 billion in assets saved in all 50 states. To learn more visit vestwell.com.

